Crypto Boxers Takes on PlayStakes LLC As New Game Developers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 08:07 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Gilliam, the concept creator behind, Crypto Boxers, the first and only boxing game operating on blockchain technology, has announced that PlayStakes LLC has joined them in the ring as their new game development team. Crypto Boxers made headlines early last year as the first boxing game to enter the cryptocurrency platform. Offering crypto tokens issued by boxing professionals, Crypto Boxers will feature real life boxers as collectible tokens for the virtual fighting action on Ethereum, an open-source, public, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system featuring smart contract functionality. Gilliam is the first African American to bring the power of blockchain to professional sport video games as Crypto Boxers will be the first boxing game powered by the blockchain.
PlayStakes, is a new firm created by Tekysz, a company with 12 years of experience under their belts, servicing numerous Fortune 500 firms and large organizations such as Intel, Hewlett Packard, Texas Instruments and American Express, as well as many startup ventures. With the explosion of blockchain-backed games, PlayStakes was created as a separate independent game development studio. PlayStakes will be developing the Crypto Boxer game, the website. and the white paper. They will also assist with all the marketing and promotion of the game.
"Putting together the right team for a championship win is always challenging. With PlayStakes, we are now powered up for our knockout round in the game space. Their development team is available, aware of, and accessible to our needs and together we plan to bring the best game ever to the fans, the contenders and the sport," expresses Gilliam. "We have been working with PlayStakes for the past few months, establishing a great vibe and a fun growth environment. We are now ready to move forward as a self-contained unit with the same mindset."
"Crypto Boxer is a uniquely creative concept," cites Bill Lavin, the general manager of PlayStakes. "We consider ourselves cutting edge innovators and developing this game presents another opportunity to distinguish ourselves amongst the competition. Crypto Boxers introduces a novel way of utilizing blockchain technology to bring e-sports to the next level. We look forward to going the rounds with them for a final knockout win." Lavin was a pioneer in online gaming, spearheading the launch of one of the first online casinos which led to the development of a pay-for-performance marketing system, and he founded MasterCoin Corporation, whose charter was to deliver electronic wallet technology.
Rob Dixon, the gaming expert at PlayStakes, led the front-end development of Facebook games at the Game Show Network (GSN). "Games on Facebook" application is currently #13 in the Top 20 on Facebook, with over six million monthly users. Rob directed the software development for funBug.com, the successful online entertainment site that pioneered the concept of "promotainment." He designed the software and the viral marketing scheme that propelled funBug from a startup to 1.5 million members in just eight months without any traditional advertising.
"Crypto Boxers wants to be the 'Madden' of the crypto industry and change the total way games are perceived and played," explains Dixon. "I'm confident that that is exactly what we are going to help them achieve here at PlayStakes! Crypto Boxers, because it is developed on the blockchain, presents a uniquely exciting opportunity that will set the standard for the sports gaming industry for years to come."
Crypto Boxers will be designed as an experience that transports the player into an actual ring as a fighter. Gamers engage in virtual matches with the boxer of their choice, creating an actual 'gloves on' in the ring experience! By offering gamers a unique opportunity to compete while exploring the new realm of digital currency via their wins and losses, Crypto Boxers will do for cryptocurrency what Madden did for the game industry. Moving beyond traditional console games, the game allows the player the opportunity to not only just compete, but to also earn upon winning as the game's virtual boxers reap digital rewards for their wins.
Players will be able to place bets on their characters, participate in tournaments, and enjoy match-making capabilities that can only be done with digital assets and smart contracts. Players of Crypto Boxers take on the role of controlling the boxer in the match, yet outside of the match, they essentially serve as managers for the characters they own, dictating when to train a boxer, how to improve the boxers gameplay, and at what point should a new character be acquired or let go.
Official announcements of professional boxers joining the game are forthcoming. Presales for Crypto Boxers is slated for spring 2019. Professional boxing entities interested in actual game involvement can contact Andrew Gilliam at [email protected] .
To throw your glove into the digital ring and stay updated on launch details, weigh in with Crypto Boxers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and #GetIntheRing now !
To get on board with PlayStakes LLC go to https://playstakes.com/ .
jazzmyne Public Relations
323-380-8819
e-mail: [email protected]
web: www.jazzmynepr.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-boxers-takes-on-playstakes-llc-as-new-game-developers-300771431.html
SOURCE Crypto Boxers
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST