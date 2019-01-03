Crypto Boxers Takes on PlayStakes LLC As New Game Developers

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Gilliam, the concept creator behind, Crypto Boxers, the first and only boxing game operating on blockchain technology, has announced that PlayStakes LLC has joined them in the ring as their new game development team. Crypto Boxers made headlines early last year as the first boxing game to enter the cryptocurrency platform. Offering crypto tokens issued by boxing professionals, Crypto Boxers will feature real life boxers as collectible tokens for the virtual fighting action on Ethereum, an open-source, public, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system featuring smart contract functionality. Gilliam is the first African American to bring the power of blockchain to professional sport video games as Crypto Boxers will be the first boxing game powered by the blockchain.

PlayStakes, is a new firm created by Tekysz, a company with 12 years of experience under their belts, servicing numerous Fortune 500 firms and large organizations such as Intel, Hewlett Packard, Texas Instruments and American Express, as well as many startup ventures. With the explosion of blockchain-backed games, PlayStakes was created as a separate independent game development studio. PlayStakes will be developing the Crypto Boxer game, the website. and the white paper. They will also assist with all the marketing and promotion of the game.

"Putting together the right team for a championship win is always challenging. With PlayStakes, we are now powered up for our knockout round in the game space. Their development team is available, aware of, and accessible to our needs and together we plan to bring the best game ever to the fans, the contenders and the sport," expresses Gilliam. "We have been working with PlayStakes for the past few months, establishing a great vibe and a fun growth environment. We are now ready to move forward as a self-contained unit with the same mindset."

"Crypto Boxer is a uniquely creative concept," cites Bill Lavin, the general manager of PlayStakes. "We consider ourselves cutting edge innovators and developing this game presents another opportunity to distinguish ourselves amongst the competition. Crypto Boxers introduces a novel way of utilizing blockchain technology to bring e-sports to the next level. We look forward to going the rounds with them for a final knockout win." Lavin was a pioneer in online gaming, spearheading the launch of one of the first online casinos which led to the development of a pay-for-performance marketing system, and he founded MasterCoin Corporation, whose charter was to deliver electronic wallet technology.

Rob Dixon, the gaming expert at PlayStakes, led the front-end development of Facebook games at the Game Show Network (GSN). "Games on Facebook" application is currently #13 in the Top 20 on Facebook, with over six million monthly users. Rob directed the software development for funBug.com, the successful online entertainment site that pioneered the concept of "promotainment." He designed the software and the viral marketing scheme that propelled funBug from a startup to 1.5 million members in just eight months without any traditional advertising.

"Crypto Boxers wants to be the 'Madden' of the crypto industry and change the total way games are perceived and played," explains Dixon. "I'm confident that that is exactly what we are going to help them achieve here at PlayStakes! Crypto Boxers, because it is developed on the blockchain, presents a uniquely exciting opportunity that will set the standard for the sports gaming industry for years to come."

Crypto Boxers will be designed as an experience that transports the player into an actual ring as a fighter. Gamers engage in virtual matches with the boxer of their choice, creating an actual 'gloves on' in the ring experience! By offering gamers a unique opportunity to compete while exploring the new realm of digital currency via their wins and losses, Crypto Boxers will do for cryptocurrency what Madden did for the game industry. Moving beyond traditional console games, the game allows the player the opportunity to not only just compete, but to also earn upon winning as the game's virtual boxers reap digital rewards for their wins.

Players will be able to place bets on their characters, participate in tournaments, and enjoy match-making capabilities that can only be done with digital assets and smart contracts. Players of Crypto Boxers take on the role of controlling the boxer in the match, yet outside of the match, they essentially serve as managers for the characters they own, dictating when to train a boxer, how to improve the boxers gameplay, and at what point should a new character be acquired or let go.

Official announcements of professional boxers joining the game are forthcoming. Presales for Crypto Boxers is slated for spring 2019. Professional boxing entities interested in actual game involvement can contact Andrew Gilliam at [email protected] .

To throw your glove into the digital ring and stay updated on launch details, weigh in with Crypto Boxers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

To get on board with PlayStakes LLC go to https://playstakes.com/

