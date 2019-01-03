Novos Vídeos 'Better Dispensing' da Nordson EFD Explicam Como os Pistões Melhoram o Controle de Processos

|By Business Wire
|
January 3, 2019
Nordson EFD, uma empresa Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) e fabricante com liderança mundial em sistemas de dispensação de fluidos de precisão, introduz uma nova série de Vídeos 'Better Dispensing™'. Estes quatro vídeos altamente educativos, apresentados pelo especialista em aplicação da EFD Tom Muccino, fornecem as melhores práticas para selecionar e configurar pistões de barris de seringas para processos mais controlados de dispensação de fluidos industriais.
"Os pistões são uma parte muito pequena, mas importante, de uma aplicação bem-sucedida", disse Muccino. "Eles impedem o tunelamento em fluidos espessos e permitem o melhor controle de fluidos finos para resultados precisos e repetiveis de dispensação."
A Nordson EFD fabrica seis diferentes tipos de pistões de barris de seringas Optimum® concebidos para melhorar o controle de processos para diferentes aplicações. Sabendo qual deles utilizar e como é o uso, melhora os resultados de dispensação a fim de manter a produção funcionando sem problemas com menos retrabalho, refugos e resíduos de fluido.
-
Como
os Pistões Melhoram Seu Processo de Dispensação
Este vídeo fornece uma visão geral de porque os pistões são parte importante de seu processo e não devem ser negligenciados.
-
Como
Selecionar o Pistão Correto para seu Fluido
Este vídeo explica cada tipo de pistão, como foi projetado e que solução fornece para diferentes fluidos.
-
Como
Configurar um Pistão Azul para Cianoacrilatos Finos e Fluidos Aquosos
Este vídeo fornece instruções sobre como utilizar o pistão de barreira azul LV exclusivo da EFD ao dispensar fluidos aquosos e cianoacrilatos.
-
Como
Prevenir Bolhas de Ar de Causar Salto de Pistão
Este vídeo explica os muitos modos como um operador pode criar sem saber um ambiente para salto de pistão, com dicas uteis sobre como evitar isto.
Estes novos vídeos 'Better Dispensing' são a terceira série de vídeos educativos da Nordson EFD. A meta é fornecer melhores práticas de ajudar os fabricantes a melhorar os processos de dispensação a fim de alcançar maior capacidade de processamento enquanto reduz refugos, retrabalho e resíduos de fluidos.
Saiba mais como selecionar a dica de dispensação correta e otimizar seu dispensador de seringa de bancada para produtividade mais elevada.
Para mais informação, envie um email à Nordson EFD em [email protected], ou ligue +1 401.431.7000 ou 800.556.3484.
Acerca de Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD desenha e fabrica sistemas precisos de dosificação de fluidos para processos em mesas e linhas de montagem automatizadas. Ao permitir que os fabricantes possam aplicar a mesma quantidade de adesivo, lubrificante e outro fluido de montagem em cada parte a todo o momento, os sistemas de dosificação EFD ajudam as empresas de uma ampla variedade de industrias , ao aumentar a sua produção, a melhorar a qualidade e a reduzir os seus custos de produção .Outras possibilidades de dosificação de fluidos incluem seringas e cartuchos de alta qualidade para embalar materiais de um e dois componentes ,juntamente com uma ampla variedades de acessórios, acopladores e conectores para controlo de fluidos em ambientes médicos, biofarmacêuticos e industriais. A empresa também é líder na formulação de pastas de soldadura especiais para aplicações de dosificação e impressão na industria eletrónica.
Acerca de Nordson Corporation
Nordson desenha, fabrica e comercializa produtos e sistemas diferenciados que se utilizam para a dosificação e processamento de adesivos, revestimentos, polímeros, selantes e biomateriais; e para o manuseio de fluidos, as probas e inspeção de qualidade, assim como para o tratamento da superfícies e cura. Estes produtos são apoiados por uma ampla experiencia em aplicações, serviços e vendas diretas a nível mundial. Servimos uma grande variedade de mercados finais de produtos de consumo não duráveis, duráveis e de tecnologia, incluindo as embalagens, os falsos tecidos, a eletrónica, os produtos médicos, os dispositivos, a energia, o transporte, a construção e montagem e o acabamento de produtos gerais. Fundada em 1954 e com sede em Westlake, Ohio, a companhia tem operações e oficinas de assistência em mais de 30 países. Visite a Nordson na web em www.nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp ou www.facebook.com/nordson.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
