Red Hat to Keynote PBExpo 2019 with Insights on Open Source Technology Used in Aviation and Aerospace


January 3, 2019
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBExpo, presented by PartsBase, is a revolutionary aviation, aerospace, and defense tradeshow focused on showcasing emerging e-commerce technologies, digital transformation, digital marketing, and critical B2B tools for success. PBExpo will take place March 13-14, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and announced today that it will welcome Brian Gracely, Director of Product Strategy at Red Hat as a keynote speaker.
Gracely has over 20 years of experience in strategy, product management, systems engineering, marketing and M&A. He is recognized as an industry thought-leader in cloud computing and DevOps, as well as being co-host of the award-winning podcast, The Cloudcast (@thecloudcastnet) and weekly Kubernetes podcast @PodCTL. Gracely is focused on cloud platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift, a leading enterprise Kubernetes platform that unites IT and developers to quickly and more reliably develop, deploy, and consistently manage cloud-native applications across hybrid cloud and multicloud infrastructure, so businesses can deliver greater value to their customers, faster. His keynote presentation, "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," will highlight use cases across the Aviation ecosystem, from reservations to airlines to airports to airfares and logistics, and discuss innovation and the speed of connected industries and connected supply-chains.
The Aviation & Aerospace industry across the world sit on mountains of data. This data is critical because it can be massaged to help predict events in the future. From flight delays to maintenance issues, unexpected interruptions in the day-to-day business operations can cost organizations millions of dollars. Open source technology allows for companies to deploy new ideas quickly and solve problems faster.
"The technology that Red Hat develops not only is innovative, but it is necessary. We are committed to bringing the PBExpo attendees and our PartsBase community valuable resources to help innovate and grow their business. Open Source technology will allow many industries and especially Aviation to adapt for future growth. We are thrilled to have Brian and his experience as a keynote speaker," said Greg Schmidt, PartsBase President.
About PBExpo
Presented by Partsbase, PBExpo is the only interactive environment that integrates the aviation, aerospace, and defense industries with technology and e-commerce solutions. PBExpo 2019 will consist of multiple forums and industry panels, over two days, which will allow participants to discuss and demonstrate the newest innovations available in the marketplace, attend educational seminars presented by industry leaders, walk a vast and expansive industry-focused exhibit hall, and provide direct feedback and roadmap suggestions on the PartsBase website. The event is open to all parties who buy, sell, manufacture or repair aircraft parts, or those involved in B2B and B2C e-commerce and technology solutions.
About Partsbase
PartsBase is the world's leader in internet-based part locator services. Our online community includes more than 7,500 companies and 30,000 end-users in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries. The service provides the perfect opportunity for suppliers, distributors, and service providers to reach the most targeted audience in the industry.
PartsBase offers complete marketing and digital advertising opportunities to reach aviation and aerospace professionals and enthusiasts while they're in procurement mode. Access to members in all facets of the aviation parts business, including major airlines, FBOs, OEMs, distributors, surplus dealers, brokers, military defense centers, charter operations, and MRO stations. In addition, our online community is continually growing as new members join the PartsBase family of aviation and aerospace professionals each day.
For more information, please visit http://www.partsbase.com.
SOURCE PBExpo
