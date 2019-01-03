Citrix Recognized for Customer Support Excellence

When it comes to delivering world-class customer support, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is a recognized leader. The company today announced that for the third straight year, it has received Outstanding Assisted Global Support Certification from the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services.

“By achieving TSIA’s Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certification, Citrix has once again demonstrated industry leadership in assisted customer support delivery. We are proud to honor them with this outstanding achievement and thank the Citrix team for their continued dedication to customer assisted support innovation,” said Tom Pridham, TSIA’s SVP & GM, Strategic Services and Global Accounts.

The TSIA Operational Best Practices (OBP) program is a rigorous certification process that rates the capabilities of an organization across all aspects of their assisted support operations, including more than 140 best practices. As part of the process, auditors listen to customer support calls, review key procedures and evaluate outcomes. Upon completing its inspection of Citrix, TSIA determined that the company’s support operations exceeded all industry benchmarks.

“At Citrix, our success is driven by the value we create for customers and the results we help them achieve. That’s why in addition to delivering market-leading technology, we also provide access to expertise and support programs that enable customers to make the most of their solutions and optimize their investments,” said Mark Schmitz, Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Citrix. “We are pleased to again be recognized by the TSIA for our assisted technical support excellence and will continue to deliver the support our customers need to drive positive outcomes for their business.”

The 2018 Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certification is the latest in a string of accolades that Citrix has received for the strength of its support and services programs, including:

The TSIA STAR Award for Best Practices in Knowledge Management and Best Practices in Service Offer Development.

The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for World Class Excellence in Customer Service for Support, Education, and Consulting.

The Insights to Action (I2A) Silver Award from Qualtrics.

To learn more about Citrix’s Support and Services programs and the value they can deliver for your organization, visit: www.citrix.com

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology. TSIA's editorial blog, Inside Technology Services, is widely recognized by technology service professionals for providing thought leadership and insights into industry trends and best practices. Visit us at www.tsia.com, follow us on Twitter @TSIACommunity, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Google +.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005149/en/