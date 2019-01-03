Gary Vaynerchuk and VaynerMedia Announce Newly-Added Speakers and Additional Programming for Second Annual Agent2021 Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly successful serial entrepreneur and VaynerX Chairman Gary Vaynerchuk, along with his digital agency VaynerMedia, have just announced additional speakers and programming to their impressive lineup for the second annual Agent2021 , a one-day conference educating real estate, auto, insurance and mortgage agents and brokers about social media and digital marketing innovation.

Leading the announcement is John Henry, who will be joining the event to deliver a keynote during the afternoon. Henry is an American entrepreneur and investor who sold his first company by the age of 21 and has been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30 and Ebony Power 100. Now, Henry is a Partner at Harlem Capital, a $25mm Early Stage VC firm and hosts the TV show HUSTLE on VICELAND.

Additional new speakers include; Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Chase Home Lending; Tannis McKenna, Development Manager, Google; Lisa Fong, SMB Marketing Lead, Pinterest; Kristin Messerli, Managing Editor, Mortgage Women Magazine; Christine Beckwith, President and COO, 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching & Consulting; Peter Lorimer, CEO & Founder, PLG Estates; Jake Fehling, VP of Marketing, Movement Mortgage; Brian Manning, Senior Loan Officer, Guild Mortgage; Scott Harris, CEO, SocialSurvey; Brendan Weitz, GM NY & Head of Partnerships, Quora; Joey Giangola, Managing Editor, Agency Nation; Michael McCormick & Taylor Dobbie, Co-Founders, Insurance Soup, and more.

To see the full line-up of Agent2021 speakers, visit agent2021.com/speakers.

VaynerMedia has also announced additional programming during the event where attendees can take a deeper dive and engage one-on-one with experts. VaynerMedia will host two 30-minute sessions where attendees can learn about personal branding in 2019 from Lindsay Blum, Head of VaynerTalent, and creative from Steve Babcock, Chief Creative Officer at VaynerMedia. Each of these sessions will take place during the afternoon networking break at the VaynerMedia cabana and are done on a first come, first serve basis.

Returning for a second year, the Facebook team will be onsite at Agent2021 to educate attendees on how to utilize Facebook and Instagram to find new customers and increase online sales, as well as offering interactive mobile-first creative studio sessions. Facebook's Blueprint team will also be there for onsite training and tips. Stop by the Facebook cabana anytime during the event to meet with the team and get a head start on your Facebook and Instagram marketing!

Citizens Bank will also be hosting a refresh and recharge lounge, where attendees can interact with Citizens Bank bankers or simply fuel up for the rest of the day; stop by the Cole Information cabana to learn how to maximize lead generation efforts using an omni-channel approach.

Lastly, VaynerMedia will have a team onsite representing VaynerBeta (the agency's small business-focused team), Daily Digital Deep Dive (a one day immersion program into digital marketing the VaynerMedia way), and VaynerMentors (VaynerMedia's premium consulting service for $3M-$25M businesses). Attendees will be able to meet with these team members during the event to learn how to grow and scale their business.

Agent2021 will take place on Jan. 17, 2019, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. Hard Rock Stadium is located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. The event will be the first in the stadium's iconic Miami Open tennis complex, utilizing the newly constructed grandstand and state of the art plaza for keynote speeches, meals, and networking breaks.

General Admission ticket holders will kick off the conference with a welcome reception on the evening of Jan. 16 at The Diplomat Beach Resort, while VIP buyers will have access to a private Q&A-style dinner with Vaynerchuk. The conference on Jan. 17 will open with a fireside chat featuring Vaynerchuk and Matt Higgins, Co-Founder & CEO, RSE Ventures, and then segue into industry breakout panel discussions. Those who purchase videographer passes in addition to their general admission or VIP tickets will have the ability to bring a videographer to shadow them throughout the day and capture their experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://agent2021.com/ . For press inquiries, please email [email protected] .

Editor's Note: Media interested in attending Agent2021 can submit a formal request to [email protected] for consideration. Press badges are limited and all requests are subject to verification.

High resolution images may be downloaded – here.

About VaynerExperience

Agent2021 is developed and produced by VaynerExperience. Launched in 2017, VaynerExperience is the live events and brand partnerships division of VaynerMedia. We specialize in finding underpriced attention, understanding emerging trends, and capitalizing on cultural moments through owned-and-operated events (including Agent2021 and VoiceCon), built-for-social experiences and B2B activations at industry conferences. For more information, visit vaynermedia.com/service/vaynerexperience/. Follow the conversation on Instagram @vaynerexperience , at Facebook @VaynerExperience and on Twitter @VaynerExperience.

About VaynerMedia

VaynerMedia is a full-service digital agency built for the now. We partner with clients to drive business outcomes with best-in-class modern video production, media planning & distribution, influencer marketing, Google & Alexa voice services, and everything in between.

