Supply Chain Thematic Viewpoints, Forecast to 2030: Focus on Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Operation, Digital Freight Brokerage, & Blockchain

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 08:45 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Supply Chain Thematic Viewpoints, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service offers a detailed analysis on each of these thematic viewpoints with timelines of impact, empirical evidence, and key participants to watch out for that benefit from these revolutionary transitions.
Technological revolutions in the logistics space have resulted in minimizing the current complexities and creating new opportunities for value-chain participants. Key future themes, including artificial intelligence, autonomous technologies, digital platforms and Blockchain are expected to create much disruption in the value chain and give rise to new participants, business models, and disintermediation among others. From self-running trucks to automated contracts, the supply chain is ripe for innovation.
This is expected to create much disruption in the value chain and give rise to new business models and, potentially, even lead to disinter-mediation within the supply chain. For instance, the industry is making a conscious shift from asset-centric models to more digital asset-light approaches, enabling new types of services such as on-demand, real-time, and agile last-mile delivery solutions suited for the uncertain nature of the urban supply chain.
Looking ahead into the future, autonomous technologies such as drones and autonomous trucks are also expected to plough the road, as they drive efficiency through cost savings from less fuel consumption. Approximately 200,000 trucks are expected to be making autonomous deliveries by 2030. Blockchains will introduce more trust and transparency into the supply chain, improving business process agility. Finally, artificial intelligence approaches will lend new cognitive capabilities to moving and thinking assets in the supply chain.
Research Highlights
- Digital Freight Brokerage: Trace the trend of Uberization of logistics based on crowdsourcing and shared economy models.
- Artificial Intelligence: Gain an insight into when the technology will become mainstream from a regulatory and commercial perspective; also spot how they are being used for last-mile connectivity and enabling new agile business models in the supply chain.
- Autonomous Fleet: From mobile autonomous forklifts to autonomous trucks, understand why the logistics industry is focusing on this segment.
- Blockchain: Identify ways in which the technology is being used to enable contractual relationships
Key Issues Addressed
- Which are the major technology trends disrupting the logistics space?
- How are these technologies giving rise to new supply chain models?
- What are the implications of these themes on the supply chain?
- What drivers and levers should be tracked to monetize these opportunities?
- Discover how these trends are disrupting the market and the traditional industry's business model with this Frost & Sullivan research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- Scope of Study
- List of Definitions
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
3. Artificial Intelligence
- Evolution of AI Systems
- AI Technology Use Cases
- Machine Learning Applications
- Commercialized AI Technologies From Key Participants
- Application of AI in Major Disrupted Industries
- Geographic Activity-AI Start-up Distribution
- Key Trend Levers for Transportation and Logistics
- 5-10 Year Trend Opportunity Timeline
- Key Opportunities in Transportation and Logistics
4. Autonomous Operation
- Autonomous Technologies
- Autonomous Robots
- Autonomous Commercial Vehicles
- Autonomous Drones
- Geographic Activity-Automation Readiness Index
- Geographic Activity-Drone Regulation
- Key Trend Levers for Transportation and Logistics
- 5-10 Year Trend Opportunity Timeline
- Autonomous Operations
- Logistics Applications-Indoor Logistics
- Logistics Applications-Long-haul Transportation
- Logistics Applications-Last-mile Delivery
- Logistics Applications-Autonomous Infrastructure
5. Digital Freight Brokerage
- Digital Freight Brokerage Evolution
- Road Freight Capacity Utilization Inefficiency
- Road Freight Market
- Digitalization of Freight Marketplace
- Digital Freight Brokerage Ecosystem
- Ocean Freight Brokerage
- Geographic Activity
- Key Trend Levers for Transportation and Logistics
- 5-10 Year Trend Opportunity Timeline
- Digital Freight Brokerage Business Models
- Business Models
- Digital Freight Brokerage-Competitive Landscape
6. Blockchain
- Types of Blockchain
- Blockchain Market Trends
- Blockchain for Fleets
- Geographic Activity-Blockchain Start-up Ecosystem
- Key Trend Levers for Transportation and Logistics
- 5-10 Year Trend Opportunity Timeline
- Blockchain Applications
- Legal Disclaimer
7. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jq3lnr/supply_chain?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-thematic-viewpoints-forecast-to-2030-focus-on-artificial-intelligence-autonomous-operation-digital-freight-brokerage--blockchain-300772356.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST