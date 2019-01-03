Darron Makrokanis Joins Mesosphere as Vice President of Public Sector

|By PR Newswire
|
January 3, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesosphere, the enterprise cloud enablement company, today announced the recent hire of Darron Makrokanis, who has joined the company as vice president of public sector. Darron will lead go-to-market strategy for government accounts, focusing on a holistic approach that supports the unique and mission-critical needs of the public sector.
"We are incredibly excited to have an industry veteran like Darron join the team," said Will Freiberg, president of Mesosphere. "Darron's go-to-market strategy aligns well with our strategic direction and under his leadership the public sector team will focus on expanding our vibrant partner ecosystem. Darron brings with him a clear understanding of the federal, state and local markets, having spent time in government and the systems integrator community."
Makrokanis has an impressive depth of experience within government, spending time directly in or supporting defense, intelligence and law enforcement organizations. Prior to his work in the technology sector, Makrokanis spent over a decade in sworn law enforcement, primarily in a special operations capacity. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Makrokanis joins Mesosphere from Druva, where he served as the vice president of federal. Within his first year at Druva he made considerable contributions to the company's public sector efforts, more than doubling the number of government customers and securing the placement of Druva's products on a multi-billion-dollar government programs' approved products list. Prior to Druva, Makrokanis was vice president of federal at Tenable, where he helped scale the team and brought new capabilities into the organization, leading to record-breaking growth. Darron also spent time on Splunk's Public Sector team and at Booz Allen Hamilton.
"Mesosphere is the perfect intersection of the right time, the right market and the right company, which for me is defined by the people and culture, as well as a technology platform that will help transform the modern enterprise," said Makrokanis. "I'm honored to be leading their public sector business and working alongside some of the brightest executives in industry."
Also joining the Mesosphere Public Sector team is Joe Nestor as the senior director of public sector alliances and partner sales. Nestor will be responsible for driving the go-to-market efforts around ecosystems within the public sector. Nestor also comes from Druva where he was director of strategic partnership sales. While in this role, he successfully drove and developed business-critical public sector partnerships.
About Mesosphere
Mesosphere is the multi-cloud automation platform company leading enterprise digital transformation. Mesosphere's distributed cloud operating system (DC/OS) enables any software technology to be delivered "as-a-Service" across multi-cloud, datacenter and edge. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing. Mesosphere investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
