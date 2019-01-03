DENSO and Dellfer to Protect Cybersecurity for Connected Cars from the Inside Out

|By PR Newswire
|January 3, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's second-largest mobility supplier DENSO and Dellfer, a cybersecurity company, have entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to bring ZeroDayGuard 1.0, a cyber security product to market for the automotive industry. The partnership aims to introduce a new way for automotive manufacturers to protect their customers and drivers from increased vulnerabilities associated with connected and autonomous vehicles.
ZeroDayGuard is Dellfer's IoT cybersecurity solution that prevents zero-day cyberattacks on IoT devices through built-in code execution protection. It is enabled with one operation in the development of IoT device code, and subsequently can instantaneously detect root cause hacks and cyberattacks remotely in the cloud. Dellfer's solution approach does not use signatures or machine learning to thwart attacks, but an inside out rapid instrumentation to increase immediate precision and virtually eliminate the false positive problem that plagues many cybersecurity solutions.
"We are excited to be working with Dellfer to protect our automotive electronic control units," said Tony Cannestra, director of corporate ventures at DENSO. "As we continue to increase performance in the fields of connectivity and automated driving, solutions like ZeroDayGuard become essential for a vehicle's security against cyber attacks. Our JDA with Dellfer represents a big step in advancing the new era of autonomous driving technology."
Dellfer and DENSO are demonstrating ZeroDayGuard at CES 2019 in Las Vegas (North Hall, booth #4619) next week.
"We are looking forward to bring ZeroDayGuard to the connected car market through our partnership with DENSO," said Dellfer founder and CEO James Blaisdell. "All IoT connected devices, including cars, have the challenge of preventing advanced hacks and cyberattacks. ZeroDayGuard will enable connected car suppliers and manufacturers to prevent and instantaneously see never witnessed ("zero-day") attacks, as well as enable fixes to the underlying code vulnerabilities quickly."
About DENSO
DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.
In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 12 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.
About Dellfer
Dellfer enables product manufacturers to reliably secure their cloud and IoT connected products from zero-day hacking or advanced cyberattacks. Focusing on the automotive cybersecurity and other IoT markets, Dellfer offers ZeroDayGuard, the first execution integrity monitoring solution that can be added at compile-time easily within seconds. ZeroDayGuard can prevent zero-day attacks against unknown vulnerabilities and instantaneously alert manufacturers or device makers to attempted and thwarted hacking events in seconds. More information about Dellfer and ZeroDayGuard are available at www.dellfer.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-and-dellfer-to-protect-cybersecurity-for-connected-cars-from-the-inside-out-300772295.html
SOURCE DENSO
