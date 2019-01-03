United States Customer Perceptions and Preferences of Big Data and Analytics 2018: Learn Critical Success Factors to Gain a Competitive Advantage in a Disruptive Digital Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 3, 2019 09:00 AM EST
The "Customer Perceptions and Preferences of Big Data and Analytics, United States, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world is creating 2.5 exabytes of data daily. Every organization needs to access that tidal wave of information to make better, faster decisions - or risks being left behind. We have discovered that IT decision makers find that cyber security, big data and analytics, and data centers are the most impactful for revenue growth and cost reduction efforts when compared to a host of other IT and communications solutions.
- BDA is a top 3 investment priority across all IT and Communications solutions.
- Over 90% improved customer metrics with BDA implementations.
- Over 75% reduced customer turnover with BDA installations
- BDA is primarily used to improve internal business processes and to make better decisions.
The Report aimed to:
- Monitor the status and customer perceptions of Big Data & Analytics trends
- Assess the current and future use of Big Data & Analytics
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in Big Data & Analytics
This study also covers the impact of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things on BDA implementations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
- Sample Composition
- Company Profile
2. Summary of Key Finding
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Summary of Key Findings-Big Data and Analytics (BDA)
3. Budget and Priorities
- Current IT Budgets
- Solving Data Security Issues and Privacy Issues is the Top Priority for IT Spending; Followed by BDA
- Even When Thinking About Business Strategy, Solving Data Security and Privacy Issues is a High Priority
- Almost Half the Respondents Found BDA to be More Important than Other Technologies
- Budgets for Big Data
- BDA Purchase Decisions Reach the C-Level Less Than 10% of the Time
- Upward Trend in BDA Investment is Evident in 2018 - Almost Half of Respondents Increased Spending
- Software Gets the Biggest Chunk of BDA Budgets
4. Big Data & Analytics Usage, Planning & Implementation
- BDA is Primarily Used to Improve Internal Business Processes and to Make Better Decisions
- 42% of Users Realized a Return on Investment Within 2 Years
- 87% of Users Saw an Increase in Sales with BDA Deployments
- 84% of Users Achieved Reduction in Costs with BDA Deployments
- Over 90% Improved Customer Metrics
- Over 75% Reduced Customer Turnover
- More than Half of Users Deploy BDA to Improve Decision Making, Reduce Costs, and Improve Internal Business Processes
- A Variety of Analytics Applications are Top BDA Priorities, Following Databases, Data Discovery, and Data Warehousing
- Over Half of Respondents Show Interest in Acquiring a Total Solution
- Focus of AI Implementations is Improving Efficiencies
- Top Concerns are Data Quality, Privacy, Security and Compliance; Compatibility and Integration are also Issues
- IT Decision Makers Obtain BDA Primarily from BDA Solution Providers
5. Big Data Infrastructure Usage, Planning & Implementation
- Microsoft is the Company of Choice when Selecting Database Organizations
- Almost Half of Respondents Show Interest in Using SQL-on-Hadoo (or Everything)
- Microsoft Leads with Polybase and Filestream
- Apex Leads in Apache Software Foundation Technologies
6. Perceptions and Opinions about BDA
- BDA Will be More Broadly Used Within 5 Years
- More than Half of Respondents have a Detailed Plan for Adding BDA Capabilities
- Companies also have Decision Models to Prioritize How They Will Use BDA, Which Reflects a High Likelihood Of Investment in 2019
- ROI is of Great Importance in any Digital Transformation Investment
7. Artificial Intelligence and AI
- Majority of Respondents Show Interest in AI, with 43% Planning Investments within the Next 5 Years
- Most Companies Plan to Develop AI Capabilities In-house with Vendor APIS
8. Big Data and IoT
- Almost Half of Respondents have Deployed an IoT Network
- Obtaining a Wealth of Data from Smart Products Tops the IoT Benefits List; also Important are Improving Customer Experience and Product Delivery
- Among Those who Have Deployed IoT Networks, about Half Own their Data, while the Rest are Owned by External Providers
- With Regard to IoT, Most Respondents are Concerned about Hackers
9. BDA and Privacy
- More than Half of Respondents are Incorporating Sensitive Information into their BDA Applications
- The Majority of Respondents Depend on Internal Sources for Protecting Sensitive Information
- Balancing Privacy and Protection is an Ongoing Battle
- Organizational Best Practices is the Most Influential Approach to Influence Data Privacy
- User IDs and Restricting Access on a Need-to-Know Basis are Used to Protect Customer/User Privacy
- HIPAA and GDPR are the Most Alarming to Organizations
- Organizations Want to Make Sure They are Compliant with the Digital Advertising Alliance
10. Digital Transformation-The Last Word
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
