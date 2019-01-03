Learning Counsel Recognizes Outstanding Digital Districts

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its recent Annual Gathering and National Awards, The Learning Counsel recognized 10 innovative schools and districts for their transformational work in creating digital ecosystems that catalyze the learning experience and offer increased opportunities for both students and educators. Several Honorable Mentions were also awarded at the ceremony, where top education executives from across the U.S. gathered to acknowledge the winners. (View the 2018 National Gathering Image Gallery.)
Over the course of 2018, Learning Counsel CEO Leilani Cauthen hosted more than 25 events in key metro areas across the nation, where she had the opportunity to speak with hundreds of schools and districts about their digital realities. According to Cauthen, "The entire process of becoming digital is maturing. We're finding real heroes across this new digital landscape, and learners are the beneficiaries."
Recipients of the 2018 Digital Curriculum Strategy Awards are:
Buckeye Union High School District, Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye Union High School District is committed to ensuring that all learners are ready for the future by providing an exemplary digitally-immersive high school experience.
Classical Online Academy, Escondido, CA
Classical Academy Online is a self-directed digital learning program that provides live supportive, collaborative workshops. Students work alongside teachers in an open, flexible community learning environment that is focused on preparing every student to become an exceptional thinker, communicator, and achiever.
Evergreen School District 114, Vancouver, WA
Evergreen School District 114's transition to personalized learning, amplified by technology tools, meant a significant shift in instructional design, including changes in how they select instructional materials, budget development, and measurement of what works.
Georgia Department of Education - Georgia Virtual, Atlanta, GA
Georgia Virtual school delivers quality digital material with refined technical interoperability among a myriad of learning systems. This unique state and national offering allows data to enhance and inform the personalized learning process for students and teachers.
Highline Public Schools, Burien, WA
Highline Public Schools promises to know every student by name, strength and need, and to engage students in personalized learning across all grade levels. Highline's unique work includes preparing students for project- and inquiry-based learning through a digital citizenship initiative.
Houston Independent School District, Houston, TX
Houston Independent School District maintains a major 1:1 device initiative, a deep digital library of over 2 million curriculum and software resources in an integrated environment that provides students and teachers safe resources for instructional activities, and is working on remodeled teaching and learning spaces to suit the new learning realities.
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Mountain House, CA
Lammersville has used technology to increase efficiency and provide meaningful data on demand to personalize instruction. A proud accomplishment towards this goal is the development of a year-long, cohort-based Blended Learning Academy and Advanced Academy for professional development.
Los Angeles Unified School District, Los Angeles, CA
LAUSD is ensuring digital navigation skills and digital literacy for all teachers and students. As the nation's second-largest school district, LAUSD has reimagined models of support to reach the 60,000 educators who serve a student body of over 600,000.
Meriden Public Schools, Meriden, Connecticut
The Meriden Public Schools aligned technology and curriculum to ensure that technology was infused in all aspects of course content. With devices in the hands of students, key digital content partners onboard, and staff supports in place, Meriden's transformation increased rigor and opportunities for all students, and led to the highest academic gains in district history.
Warroad Public Schools, Warroad, MN
To focus on personalized, student-centered learning, Warroad adopted a learning management system (LMS), hired an Innovation Facilitator, signed on with Zia Learning to provide professional learning for all teachers, and synced their student information system with the LMS. Upgrades to WiFi bandwidth created access throughout the school campus as part of a complete facilities renovation that improves the user experience with digital curriculum at all grade levels.
The Honorable Mention recipients for their work in digital transition included: Beta Academy in Houston, TX; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Charlotte, NC; Dekalb County Public Schools, Stone Mountain,GA; District of Columbia Public Schools, Washington, DC; Moose Lake Community School, Moose Lake, MN; New York City Department of Education, New York, NY; Philadelphia Public Schools, Philadelphia, PA; Pickerington Local School District, Pickerington, OH; Santa Ana Unified School District, Santa Ana, CA; and St. Katharine Drexel Academy, San Diego, CA.
About the Learning Counsel
The Learning Counsel is a mission-based organization focused on helping education professionals in the K–12 sector gain research and context on the digital education experience. For more information, please visit LearningCounsel.com.
Press contact:
Doug Cauthen
[email protected] | 800-780-8834
SOURCE The Learning Counsel
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST