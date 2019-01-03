Global Leadership Executive Mark Nation Appointed to Forbes Coaches Council

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global leadership executive and management expert, Mark Nation, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. Global Gurus recently rated Nation the world's 26th best coaching thought leader and speaker, alongside Marshall Goldsmith, Tony Robbins, and Jack Canfield.
As a member of the Council, Nation has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will work with the Forbes editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. Nation will also connect and collaborate in a private community forum with other respected global leaders and contribute to Forbes.com published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Nation is the author of the national bestselling book, "Made for Amazing: An Instrumental Journey of Authentic Leadership Transformation," which helps people to identify and sharpen their unique talents in the workplace and beyond. He has built and managed companies across five industries, developing people, products, and partnerships on six continents. His diverse client base has included executives, corporate managers and young leaders as well as Fortune 500 organizations, start-ups, and non-profits.
Nation was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Mark Nation into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
"I am very pleased to work with one of the world's most iconic publishing organizations," said Nation. "Authentic leader development is about a selfless commitment to bringing out the very best in others; this philosophy lies at the heart of my executive advisory and leadership coaching work. I am extremely excited to work with Forbes to extend this philosophy and bring more purposeful leadership to life. I am equally honored to collaborate with fellow Council Members, sharing our knowledge and insights in a concerted effort to improve the effectiveness and working lives of leaders across the globe."
In his presentations, workshops, consulting and coaching sessions, Nation focuses on developing authentic leaders who operate with strong values and high integrity. His most sought-after topics have included purpose-driven leadership, personal branding, career development and transitions, expat and global management, corporate engagement and team building, effective partnership, and service leadership.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT MARK NATION
Mark Nation is a globally recognized management expert, bestselling author, keynote speaker, executive coach, and leadership consultant. He is personally driven to discover what makes individuals, teams, and organizations amazing—those elements that power the heart and soul of individuals and businesses worldwide. His bestselling book, "Made for Amazing: An Instrumental Journey of Authentic Leadership Transformation," (http://amzn.to/2vxiwI3) helps people to identify and sharpen their unique talents in the workplace and beyond.
Mark is Founder of Nation Leadership and the Made for Amazing Project, and also serves as a Global Vice President at Skuid. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a former professional musician and Ironman triathlete who enjoys skiing, running, biking, and meeting incredible people all over the world. Mark's work and travels have taken him to over 40 U.S. states and 35 countries, where he has managed, performed, or spoken to over 300,000 people. When not traveling, Mark is based in Tennessee. To learn more, visit https://MarkNation.net or https://NationLeadership.com.
For Press & Media Inquiries
Rick Nash for The KAIROS Company
MediaInquiries(at)theKCompany.co
(407) 243-8044
General Inquiries
info(at)nationleadership.com
SOURCE Mark Nation
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST