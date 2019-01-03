Nintex Named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 3, 2019 09:01 AM EST
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2019 based on a review of 20 major providers in the market.
To download the report, visit: https://www.nintex.com/resources/aragon-digital-transaction-management/.
Within the report, Nintex is recognized for its leadership in digital transaction management (DTM) because of the company's powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation platform that more than 8,000 customers worldwide turn to every day to manage, automate and optimize business processes.
Aragon finds that there is high demand amongst business decision makers and operations professionals to automate paper-based business processes to improve their customer and employee experiences and business outcomes. The report also states that enterprise organizations who start their digital transformation by leveraging DTM technologies and automate their document journeys report immediate benefits like:
- Enhance and simplify the customer experience and employee experience
- Improve profitability
- Shorten time to revenue
"We're moving fast into a new 'Content in Motion' era to streamline and improve every document-based customer and employee journey," stated Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy. "This is an important shift as we're moving beyond simply storing and managing documents and a key reason why Advanced DTM, what we also call workflow and content automation, must be a strategic part of every digital journey going forward."
Within Aragon's recent assessment of the DTM landscape, Nintex is the only Advanced DTM vendor to offer integrated process mapping – known as Nintex Promapp™, advanced workflow automation, DocGen®, mobile apps, modern forms, and process intelligence capabilities in a cloud solution that requires no coding. With Nintex's real-time content analytics, enterprises also can quickly understand what is happening within automated processes and replicate ones performing well and make real-time enhancements to processes needing improvement.
To experience the Nintex Platform, sign up for a free trial at www.nintex.com/trial.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Aragon Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
www.nintex.com to learn more. (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)" alt="With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud®, the company’s cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more. (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)"/>
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-named-a-leader-in-the-aragon-research-globe-for-digital-transaction-management-2019-300772291.html
