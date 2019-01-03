Nintendo Download: Get Those Resolutions Started with Fitness Boxing!

|By Business Wire
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
In Fitness Boxing, get moving with fun, boxing-based rhythmic exercises set to the instrumental beats of songs by popular artists. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fitness Boxing – Get moving with fun, boxing-based rhythmic exercises set to the instrumental beats of songs by popular artists. You can personalize your workouts by selecting from different fitness goals. Train your way, whether you’re on your own, with a friend, at home or on the go. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere on the Nintendo Switch system! A free demo of the Fitness Boxing game is available for download now, and the full version is available Jan. 4.
- Catastronauts – Gather your friends and join the illustrious Space Fleet in this fast-paced party game. Can you deal with unrelenting disaster and hold your ship together long enough to destroy the enemy invaders? Repair systems, extinguish fires, arm the torpedoes, avoid deadly solar flares, destroy your friends and clone them back again – it’s all in the life of a Catastronaut.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Activities:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant Limited Time Offer – Purchase and register your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game by Jan. 31, 2019, for a download code to play as Piranha Plant when it releases! Get all the details at https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/#piranha-plant.
Also new this week:
- 99Seconds (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 4
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Don’t Sink (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Dreamwalker (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- JCB Pioneer: Mars (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Job the Leprechaun (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Mad Age & This Guy (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 4
- Mentori Puzzle (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Unicornicopia (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- RTO 3 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS)
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
