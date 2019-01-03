Ainstein to Demo New Building Automation Capabilities During CES 2019; to Automate Meeting Room Utilization for Texas Instruments

Ainstein, a leader in intelligent mmWave radar systems, will demo new building automation capabilities at CES 2019 (January 8-11) that will include automating meeting room utilization for Texas Instruments (TI) during the show. Last month, Ainstein announced a new antenna and board design included in TI's new 60-GHz mmWave radar over-the-door sensors (ODS).

A new generation of smart sensors will dramatically improve utilization and functionality of commercial buildings as well as reduce operating costs with energy efficient solutions such as occupancy adjusted lighting and temperature controls. In the average commercial building, for example, HVAC consumes 39 percent of the energy budget. Smart sensors can reduce that spend by 18 percent, according to a recent report by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE).1

Smart radar sensors in TI's CES meeting rooms are integrated with Amazon’s Alexa to inform TI meeting staff whether a room is occupied, how many people are in a room, and where in the room they are located. When deployed in any building, an organization's staff can better manage work space and meeting room utilization from a reception desk, central command station, or via employee calendars and communication networks. Because the sensors do not include cameras, there are no identification or privacy issues. In yet another building automation use case, these sensors will count the number of people in a room and adjust lighting, HVAC and other systems accordingly to optimize comfort and functionality, while minimizing energy use and costs.

In addition to CES, the solution is currently being piloted with the Bioscience & Technology Business Center (BTBC) at the University of Kansas.

“Ainstein has helped us dramatically improve the efficiency of our conference room management,” said E. LaVerne Epp, Executive Chairman of BTBC. “As a shared working space, we have a lot of resident companies using our conference rooms without a shared calendar. It is always a challenge to know what room is booked or occupied. But now, we are aware of the occupancy status at all times remotely, which means no time and energy wasted walking up and down the stairs to find an open room. It is a perfect solution for shared workspaces like ours.”

"In addition to improved management of meeting space, these high-performance sensors create new opportunities to improve efficiency, as well as reduce costs and environmental impact," said Andrew Boushie, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at Ainstein. "The 60-GHz frequency band provides the bandwidth needed for a higher level of precision and accuracy than was previously available."

The 60-GHz frequency band enables sensors to accurately determine the range, velocity and angle of objects in an area. Because it is not widely used in other building applications, there is little chance of signal interference.

Ainstein will launch a new product and exhibit at the upcoming North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) AutoMobili-D event, January 14-17, in the Connected Car section (CC004).

Andrew Boushie, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at Ainstein, will serve on a panel at AutoMobili-D titled, "Trends That Will Continue to Reshape the Auto Industry," to be held Wednesday, January 17, at 2:30 ET at the PlanetM Stage.

In an autonomous vehicle use case, Ainstein sensors provide LIDAR-like image quality and highly reliable radar performance optimized for low light and extremely dusty conditions.

About Ainstein:

Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer driving, flying, working and living through radar-based technology. Leveraging our radar technology and know-how, we love imagining, developing, and building things that haven’t been built before. We make radar more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and industrial sensing – incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Located in Lawrence, Kansas, Ainstein is in the business of improving safety and protecting valuable assets through innovations in radar technology. Learn more: www.ainstein.ai

