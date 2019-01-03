Gourmia Brings Its New and Innovative Smart Kitchen Appliances to CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 3, 2019 09:09 AM EST
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced that it will be presenting the latest additions to its Internet of Things (IoT) award-winning line of smart kitchen appliances at upcoming CES 2019, taking place in Las Vegas January 8-11, 2019. Each of the new smart kitchen appliances may be controlled with the company's mobile kitchen app "Mia" and any iOS or Android device, and are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
"We want to be at the forefront of consumers' experience in connected, smart cooking," stated Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "It is important to us that we offer appliances that make sense to consumers or solve a need for them. And we can do that with our special platform that allows us to make any of our products smart. Our Internet of Things products offer some of the most innovative, easy-to-use kitchen appliances, that make cooking enjoyable, hassle-free, and smart."
Gourmia IoT products provide users with three options on how to prepare their food or beverage.
1) They can go smart and use the exclusive Gourmia mobile kitchen app Mia that allows users to do a myriad of cooking steps from virtually anywhere through their mobile iOS or Android devices. With Mia, users can remotely manage cook modes, cook times and temperatures, find recipe ideas, and even receive alerts. Mia is free and available at the iTunes Store and Google Play Store.
2) Or they can simply say, "Alexa, ask Mia" or "Hey Google, ask Mia" to perform a specific step in using their Gourmia appliance. And it's done automatically and quickly.
3) Or if the user is old school or a hands-on type of individual, they can – gulp – do it themselves manually.
Gourmia will be showcasing the following IoT products at CES 2019.
- 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer (GAF678)
A powerhouse, all-in-one air fryer, rotisserie, and dehydrator that helps families eat healthy, as it air fries, heats, roasts, and dehydrates food without the fat and calories that come when cooking with oil – 100% oil free! Yet, it still delivers that great crunchy goodness of crisp fried food. It features an extra-large door with EZ view window, 10 chef-at-a-touch modes, RadiVection 360° Technology that rapidly circulates hot air in all directions, express heat system that cooks food up to 30% faster than a standard oven, and an extensive accessory kit. The GAF678 air fryer is proudly used and endorsed by world-renowned chef, television personality, health and fitness expert, and mom Cat Cora.
- 11-in-1 Deluxe MultiCooker (GWCM695)
A spacious 6.5-quart one-pot wonder that does it all! From slow cooked chili to roasted chicken, sous vide, homemade yogurt, and more, this 11-in-1 MultiCooker takes cooking to the next level. Features include a simple display with presets and adjustable controls, large heat-resistant glass lid, and a recipe book. Nonstick removable interior pot assures there is no messy cleanup. One appliance, endless possibilities.
- 10-Cup Coffee Maker and Grinder (GCMW4750)
This Gourmia Coffee Maker is exclusively designed for coffee lovers so they can make their favorite coffee-shop beverages in the comfort of their own homes! It includes a built-in grinder; powerful grind or brew combo that automatically transform fresh beans or favorite pre-ground blend into rich, robust coffee; programmable timer; LED display; 30-minute keep warm capability; and auto shut-off. Sleek stainless-steel body is paired with a 10-cup, crystal-clear glass carafe.
ETL Listed
Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.
About Gourmia
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.
PR Contact:
Rita Lee
Copernio
(714) 891-3660
[email protected]
All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.
© 2019 Gourmia. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gourmia-brings-its-new-and-innovative-smart-kitchen-appliances-to-ces-2019-300772323.html
SOURCE Gourmia
