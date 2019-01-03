PTC lança fundação de doações de caridade

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 09:13 AM EST
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) anunciou hoje o lançamento da Fundação PTC para formalizar e expandir suas três décadas de filantropia corporativa – com foco em CTEM e educação, comunidade, e fornecimento de funcionários. Enraizada em sua missão de ajudar a “Criar uma Realidade Melhor”, a Fundação PTC permite que os líderes comunitários adotem a tecnologia através de solicitações de softwares subsidiados e em espécie, capacitando também os funcionários a impactarem positivamente suas comunidades fornecendo tecnologia PTC e subsídios financeiros às organizações que são importantes para eles.
“O estabelecimento dessa fundação é uma extensão do compromisso da PTC com a responsabilidade social e incorpora os valores e a paixão de nossos funcionários”, disse Aaron von Staats, conselheiro geral da PTC e membro do conselho da Fundação PTC. “Através da Fundação PTC, pretendemos estabelecer um legado de impacto social que nós todos poderemos nos orgulhar.”
A Fundação PTC é o próximo passo no compromisso contínuo da PTC com a comunidade global e foi criada para melhorar a governança da responsabilidade social corporativa consolidando doações filantrópicas, aumentando a eficácia e visibilidade dessas atividades e direcionando doações para causas com objetivos compartilhados para gerar impacto positivo. A Fundação PTC focará suas doações principalmente em três áreas:
- CTEM e Educação:Investir nas futuras gerações de trabalhadores, líderes e inovadores é uma opção natural para a PTC, que já se associou a organizações como a FIRST, o Girls Who Code e o Museu de Ciências de Boston. Como parceiro estratégico de longa data da FIRST a PTC está inspirando a próxima geração de engenheiros e inovadores através de doações fiscais, de produtos e serviços para as equipes da FIRST Robotics Competition.
- Comunidade: A PTC tem uma história de longa data de retribuir às comunidades em que os funcionários trabalham através de subvenções empresariais e financiamento para alívio de desastres. A Fundação PTC continuará identificando causas com objetivos compartilhados. As organizações que a PTC apoiou no passado incluem o City Year Boston, o PanMass Challenge e a Cruz Vermelha Americana. Através da sua parceria com o City Year Boston, a PTC patrocina uma equipa de membros do City Year que se comprometem a um ano de serviço nacional, fornecendo apoio educacional e orientação aos alunos do Sistema de Escolas Públicas de Boston.
- Fornecimento de funcionários: Os funcionários também são incentivados a apoiar as organizações pelas quais são apaixonados, seja doando seu tempo com os dois dias de folga de voluntariado a cada ano, participando de várias atividades filantrópicas durante a semana de cuidado anual da PTC ou de doações pessoais a organizações sem fins lucrativos. além de uma doação correspondente à empresa.
“É o nosso papel inerente como empresa de tecnologia líder para fazer a inovação funcionar para o bem”, disse Jim Heppelmann, presidente e CEO da PTC. “Tenho orgulho de ver a PTC adotar uma estratégia formalizada para capacitar os funcionários e fornecer contribuições tecnológicas e financeiras para impactar mudanças positivas.”
Sobre a PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
A PTC ajuda empresas de todo o mundo a reinventar a maneira como projetam, fabricam, operam e realizam serviços em um mundo inteligente e conectado. Em 1986, revolucionamos o modelo 3D digital e, em 1998, fomos os primeiros a comercializar com o gerenciamento do ciclo de vida de produtos baseados na Internet. Hoje, nossa plataforma de inovação industrial líder e soluções comprovadas em campo permitem que você libere valor na convergência dos mundos físico e digital. Hoje, com a PTC, os fabricantes e um ecossistema de parceiros e desenvolvedores podem aproveitar a promessa da Internet das coisas e da tecnologia de realidade aumentada e impulsiona o futuro da inovação.
A PTC, a Fundação PTC e o logotipo da PTC são marcas comerciais ou marcas registradas da PTC Inc. ou de suas subsidiárias nos Estados Unidos e em outros países.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005392/pt/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST