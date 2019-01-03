World-Renowned Illusionist Criss Angel Introduces HYPERVSN's 3D Holographic Effect for All New, Technology-Driven MINDFREAK® Show in Las Vegas

|By Business Wire
|
January 3, 2019 09:25 AM EST
Hailed as the “#1 Magician on the Planet”, Criss Angel is using HYPERVSN’s 3D holographic technology to captivate and engage audiences attending his all new technology-driven theatrical spectacular: Criss Angel MINDFREAK® - in the newly-renamed Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005399/en/
Criss Angel is using HYPERVSN's 3D holographic technology to engage audiences attending MINDFREAK® (Photo: Business Wire)
Pulling out all the stops in the creation of the production for his multi-year headline residency, Angel chose to incorporate HYPERVSN’s proprietary 3D holographic technology to offer his audience a true immersive experience. From the moment audiences enter the theater lobby, they will engage with customized 3D content projected from a larger-than-life 28-unit HYPERVSN Wall. The bespoke content was produced by HYPERVSN’s in-house design studio with Criss’ personal direction and collaboration.
Angel’s new 90-minute spectacular is the most sophisticated, technologically-advanced theater show the world of entertainment has ever seen, featuring more than 75 of his iconic signature illusions - with 20 never-before-seen effects that will give fans the ultimate immersive experience, showcasing the iconic Angel on a massive scale.
“With the launch of MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, my goal was to create the most technologically sophisticated show, with the most innovative, new visual effects, and HYPERVSN was a core target of mine after I saw it demonstrated,” said Criss Angel. “I look forward to a long partnership that will keep my audiences captivated with the latest and greatest technology from HYPERVSN throughout my tenure at Planet Hollywood.”
“Criss Angel embraces everything that the HYPERVSN brand embodies; high-technology combined with breakthrough audience engagement, allowing viewers to expect the unexpected. Criss’ ability to amaze, shock and leave mass audiences in awe is truly unparalleled. HYPERVSN is honored to be part of the magic and excitement that is MINDFREAK,” said Kevin Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer of HYPERVSN. “Living up to our brand line of “See Extraordinary”, we are thrilled to expose HYPERVSN to new and enthusiastic audiences. It is truly a technology that must be seen to be believed.”
HYPERVSN manufacture a fully integrated 3D system that scales from a single unit Solo to HYPERVSN Walls of 9, 12, 28 and larger, offering a 3D disruptive technology that the market has never seen before.
To see HYPERVSN for yourself, visit the Criss Angel MINDFREAK experience in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays and tickets can be purchased at CrissAngel.com and Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.
About HYPERVSN
HYPERVSN is a young technology company responsible for developing the innovative and disruptive 3D holographic system that provides an immersive experience for viewers. From the global HQ in London, HYPERVSN services partners and customers across the globe. The company, founded in 2012 and initially backed by Sir Richard Branson, has recently attracted additional investment from Mark Cuban, among others.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with a platform of unique and robust software/content to provide customers with an integrated 360, high-quality business solution. Targeted business verticals include Digital Signage, Retail, Events, Education, Public Safety, and many other use cases. The Brand Line “See Extraordinary” encapsulates the approach the company stands for. Seeing is believing. HYPERVSN creates extraordinary experiences for people who view holographic visuals with a sense of childlike awe and wonder.
About Criss Angel
For more than a decade, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E, to countless critically acclaimed television specials, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, sold-out touring shows and more, Criss is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era.
His acclaimed series MINDFREAK on A&E is the most successful magic show in television history, resulting in more hours of magic during prime time than any magic show ever. His decade-long live show residency at Luxor Las Vegas was hailed as the “#1 Best-selling Magic Show in Las Vegas” (Extra) and “The #1 Magic Show of All Time!” (Las Vegas Review-Journal) and generated $150 million in revenue in 2010 as reported by Newsweek.
Angel is also the most watched magician in television and internet history, a YouTube sensation. His “Walk on Water” clip has generated over 60 million views alone, and all of his clips combined have generated more than 300 million views. Criss has the largest social media following of any illusionist, with over six million followers.
In 2017, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Criss with the 2,615th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was dedicated at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and across the street from the star of Houdini.
Criss has been named “Magician of the Year” an unprecedented six times, was the youngest magician inducted into the International Magicians Society Hall of Fame, was named the first recipient of “Magician of the Decade,” as well as “Magician of the Century” and “Innovator of the Decade.” Most recently, Angel was given the highest honor in the magical arts - the Lifetime Achievement Award from the largest and most prestigious magic organization in the world (the nearly one hundred-year-old International Brotherhood of Magicians). It has only been given five times in the IBM’s history, and Criss is the youngest artist ever to receive it and the only magician performing today that has been presented with this award.
For more information, visit CrissAngel.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CrissAngel.
