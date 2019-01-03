PMG Makes 5G Predictions Ahead of Digital Health Summit at CES 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMG, a content marketing and demand generation agency for tech and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies, today announced that members of the agency's leadership team, including Founding Partner Kim Charlton and CMO Jessica Legg, will follow up on its 5G-focused predictions for 2019 by attending CES to discuss the future of connected health with digital health industry leaders.

CES, the world's largest technology event, has for more than 50 years served as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies, where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. From the extraordinary future of healthcare that will be supported by 5G technologies to the secure aggregation of patient data all in one place, this year's CES Digital Health Summit will feature digital health leaders from around the world showcasing the healthcare industry's newest connected health innovations.

With a projected global healthcare industry revenue impact of $1.2 trillion, 5G is set to steal a large part of the spotlight for those attending the CES Digital Health Summit. Legg, formerly head of demand generation at Grand Rounds—the healthcare unicorn holding down spot 54 on Forbes' 2018 Cloud 100 list—says, "The launch of 5G this year will reshape the health industry completely. 5G will deliver 1,000 times the bandwidth at 10 times the speed with 50 times less latency than 4G, to support high-throughput applications like remote surgery. Beyond the introduction of billions of connected things to the network, 5G will enable network slicing, empowering hospitals and private providers to secure their own private slice of the network with dedicated bandwidth to ensure security and reliability."

Nathan Treloar, president and co-founder of Orbita, will be speaking at the Digital Health Summit at CES and tells PMG, "Voice-powered virtual assistants are transforming digital healthcare by reducing one of the biggest barriers to better outcomes—patient engagement." You can attend Treloar's presentation on January 8th at 3:30 p.m. in the Venetian on Level 4 in Lando 4305.

Ardy Arianpour, CEO and co-founder of Seqster—a secure platform that enables the aggregation of patient data all in one place—tells PMG, "We created the platform and technology to put the consumer at the center of their health and empower them to disrupt data silos." Arianpour will be speaking at CES on January 8th at 2 p.m. in the Venetian on Level 4 in Lando 4305.

Moving from the macro to the micro, those interested in how the proliferation of IoT devices will reshape connected health can learn more about technologies such as AerNos' nano gas sensor module that integrates within automobiles to accelerate smart air-quality monitoring and hazardous gas detection. Sundip Doshi, founder and CEO of AerNos, tells PMG, "Nano gas sensors will revolutionize how we monitor air quality and other dangerous gases in our cities, cars and transportation systems. Tiny, affordable and sensitive, for the first time we will have granular real-time data about what's in our air and this will power better decisions that will improve health and safety." Doshi will speak during the "Fueling Big Cities" session at CES on January 10th at 9 a.m. at Westgate Level 1 in Ballroom F.

The stage is set for 5G breakthroughs at this year's CES and Charlton says, "For more than fifteen years, we've lived and breathed tech, touching virtually every aspect of the ecosystem—from smart things and devices, to the infrastructure and technology that supports them, to the software, cloud services and content that give them purpose, and the user services and experiences they enable. We know where the market has been, and we look forward to attending CES every year to stay ahead of the curve on where it's going."

For more insight into what to expect across all industries as 5G comes to market, be sure to check out the interactive guide: The Future of 5G: Predictions for CES 2019 and Beyond.

