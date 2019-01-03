United Way of Greater Los Angeles is Awarded More Than $500,000 from Bank of America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has recently awarded a grant in the amount of nearly $400,000 to support United Way of Greater Los Angeles' efforts to eradicate poverty throughout Southern California. Bank of America also raised an additional $115,000 in donations to the organization from their employees and a special benefit golf tournament.

"Bank of America's purpose is to help make financial lives better. An important way we do this is by working with nonprofits, such as the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, that are removing barriers to economic stability like hunger, shelter, and other basic needs. It's one way we can deploy our philanthropic capital to advance economic opportunity in the region," says Raul Anaya, Greater Los Angeles Market President for Bank of America.

In addition to the generous grant, Bank of America has supported United Way of Greater Los Angeles with dedicated volunteers to create further positive impact and change for those in need. Most recently, volunteers hosted a Better Money Habits training workshop for Los Angeles Unified School District high school students, several of whom are members of United Way's' Young Civic Leaders Program—a year-round initiative providing high school students with tools and training on how to advocate for a higher quality education in their schools.

"Bank of America has been an incredible long-time partner of United Way of Greater Los Angeles," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "We have made critical strides this past year to provide housing solutions and equitable education resolutions to ending poverty throughout Los Angeles County. Bank of America's financial contributions and volunteerism has been and will continue to make an impact for all in our communities."

This past July, Bank of America gave $2.2 million in grants to 83 nonprofits that are fighting homelessness in the greater Los Angeles region, with the goal of increasing access to shelters, services, job skills, education and other basic needs.

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce; housing our homeless neighbors; and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.org

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Young Civic Leaders Program

The Young Civic Leaders Program (YCLP) is a leadership development program created by United Way of Greater Los Angeles to give Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) high school students the opportunity to speak out on the education issues that affect their communities and schools. The program empowers student leaders to speak out on social justice and education issues, becoming catalysts for change as they fight for the resources needed to prepare for college and sustainable careers.

Recent highlights include YCLP students writing an open letter to the Los Angeles Unified School Board describing their key attributes for a new superintendent, mobilizing to support United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Communities for Los Angeles Student Success (CLASS) Coalition's Close the Gap resolution at the LAUSD School Board in June to fight for student equity, and participating in a think tank summit with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner upon his appointment. YCLP's impact over the longer term is responsible for shifting $30 million of LAUSD's budget toward counseling support for historically underserved students. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 47 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 36 million active users, including 25 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts or visit http://www.bankofamerica.com.

