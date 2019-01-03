National Car Rental Highlights Newest Technology for Business Travelers at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 3, 2019 10:00 AM EST
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research, road warriors are relying more and more on technology to make life easier when they travel. The second annual National Car Rental State of Business Travel Survey* reveals that 93 percent of frequent business travelers prefer travel brands whose technology offerings make their travel experience better or easier. To showcase its commitment to providing frequent travelers with the innovative tech they crave, National Car Rental will partner with Andru Edwards, founder and chief executive officer of Gear Live and host of Geekwire, to broadcast live Jan. 8 and 9 from the CES 2019 (Consumer Electronics Show) to discuss the future of business travel technology.
"As vehicle manufacturers have started to adopt consumer technologies like voice command, WiFi, driver assistance and more, CES has become the top destination for auto brands to announce their latest advancements," said tech ambassador and livestream host Andru Edwards. "National Car Rental has demonstrated through its own innovation as well as its presence at CES a commitment to introducing business travelers to the newest technology to enhance their experience both in and out of the car."
Edwards will report live from the CES showroom to uncover new breakthroughs and share insights into the convergence of the automotive world and the tech industry. With roughly 300,000 square feet of automotive exhibit space, CES has become one of the largest automotive shows in the U.S. National will feature advancements and innovations from a select number of its vehicle manufacturer partners during its livestream broadcasts, which will be shared across National's social channels.
"Today's business travelers are more tech-savvy than ever, and they depend on reliable platforms and tools that bring speed, choice and control to their travel," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. "That's why National has made technology and innovation a priority for our customers by forming partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure that our fleet is equipped with the best, cutting-edge technology."
In addition to its presence at CES, National, the premier car rental brand for frequent airport travelers, continues to evolve its service offerings for road warriors, designing innovative initiatives and platforms that are more mobile‑friendly and accessible.
Highest-ranked in the Business Travel News Car Rental Survey, the National Car Rental mobile app has been updated to decrease the number of clicks required and improve customers' ability to select vehicles in advance. With the new National app, travelers receive a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience from reservation to return. App users can track everything from profiles to rewards, and at select airport locations they can view real-time inventory and hold a specific vehicle while they are on their way to pick it up.
In addition, National launched an updated website platform earlier this year and has partnered with OEMs to provide the latest available in-vehicle technologies. For example, Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the National Car Rental brand, recently announced a partnership with General Motors to significantly increase the number of connected vehicles in the company's fleet to 100,000 by the end of 2019. Driven by a commitment to provide the best possible customer experience, the initiative will expedite the renting and returning of vehicles by automating such tasks as checking fuel levels, vehicle condition and odometer readings via onboard telemetry, which allows geofenced rental locations to automatically receive these readings. Beyond these benefits, the vehicles will also come with the latest technology for personalized driving experiences, including Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto and OnStar®. Such features as emergency services, crisis assistance, automatic crash response and remote lock/unlock will also be included to add an additional level of convenience and safety.
National's CES livestream broadcasts will be produced by Chicago-based Intersport. To tune in, follow National at www.facebook.com/NationalCarRental and @NationalPro on Twitter. Follow Andru Edwards' CES conversation on Twitter at @AndruEdwards.
*The National Car Rental State of Business Travel Survey was conducted from November 9-15, 2018, among 1,000 U.S. frequent business travelers using Lucid's Federated Sample market research panel. At the time of the survey, participants had to have been 25 to 65 years of age, be currently employed or self-employed on a full-time (35+ hours a week) basis, and traveled in the past 12 months for business purposes with a minimum of eight total nights.
About National Car Rental
Founded in 1947, National Car Rental's time-sensitive customers in the United States are able to quickly choose their own vehicles, based upon their advance reservation and requested car class, and then simply drive away from the airport. National – which launched the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program – further expedites the rental process for Emerald Club members by offering counter bypass as well as access to National's "Emerald Aisle." In addition, Emerald Club members can choose to receive EmeraldAlertsSM – emailed communications that include Arrival and Return Alerts, and Drop & GoSM service with convenient eReceipts. St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car brands.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-car-rental-highlights-newest-technology-for-business-travelers-at-ces-2019-300772438.html
SOURCE National Car Rental
