Finding success on social media platforms isn't simple; if it was easy than a Caveman could do it. It takes effort along with experience in understanding what tactics and techniques will provide the sustainable results that allows a business to not just stay competitive in a particular niche or vertical, but to stand out. Today the Internet Marketing Company, Lounge Lizard, shares 10 Tips for Better Instagram Engagement.

"There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." ~ Colin Powell.

Social media marketing success takes a combination of hard work, preparation and learning from mistakes either yours or someone else's. When it comes to Instagram a good marketing plan is built from the ground up with a solid foundation of basic concepts. Posts should be based in and around the business niche. A theme should be developed that matches your brand and then it should be applied consistently to each post. Businesses should strive to engage with users as this is a social platform which means commenting and interacting with people.

In addition to the basics, these 10 Tips can Increase Instagram Engagement:

1. Use a content calendar – While random photos and content that happen "in the moment" can be very effective, consistency is a key aspect of engagement on social platforms. Regular posts feed a hungry audience and that happens with planning. In addition, using a content calendar allows better planning not only for managing campaigns on multiple platforms but also allowing adequate time for both pre and post-production on photos and content.

2. Stay within a theme – A brand should develop a theme or style on Instagram and then utilize photos and content that fit within that theme cohesively. That way everything will flow together smoothly regardless of where someone jumps into the stream. Cohesiveness and consistency help build your brand, making you more easily identifiable.

3. Use a photo editor – If a business is serious about marketing on Instagram then the use of photo editing tools is a must. Images need to stand out on this platform and good editing tools will allow a business to improve any photo.

4. Proper use of hashtags – Hashtags, when used correctly, are a terrific way to accentuate social media posts. Proper hashtag use can lead to more views; therefore, they should be considered carefully. Branding terms, relevant and fun terms, and product terms should be used in the comments. Avoid making up terms that attempt to describe a post (#thatisnotthepurposeofhashtags) because nobody is ever going to search that hashtag and it is a waste of space.

5. Use analytics for hashtags – Hashtag analytical tools are available, and they provide insights as to what keywords and hashtags are the most engaging which can maximize hashtag performance.

6. Create interactions – An important key of marketing on any social media site is the social aspect. Along with engaging and responding to followers, posts should be created with a goal of creating interactions. Contest, product giveaways, business news, and product news posts are all promising ideas along with asking the audience a question to illicit a response. For news, posts should invite people to post questions they might have allowing the opportunity for a response.

7. Use photo tags – For product sellers approved on Instagram this is a must. By tagging products in your photos it allows click-through access to product pages. When you tag people in photos it then reflects the photo in their profile which will increase reach for posts, especially when the person tagged is notable and/or has a large following of their own.

8. Master stories – IG's "Stories" is a fantastic feature that should be incorporated into a marketing campaign. It is an effective way to demonstrate products, gather insights, and even collect data.

9. Work with influencers – Social media influencers are a powerful tool that can increase engagement and discussions about your brand. Influencers in and around a business niche should be followed and relationships built to increase reach and mentions.

10. Draw inspiration from competitors and top accounts – Keeping an eye on the competition is useful to see what they are doing, what works, and what doesn't for more effective content planning. Looking at top Instagram accounts is a great way to find new ideas and concepts that can be incorporated into your own feed.

