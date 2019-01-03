|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 10:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top digital marketing agency within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."
Finding success on social media platforms isn't simple; if it was easy than a Caveman could do it. It takes effort along with experience in understanding what tactics and techniques will provide the sustainable results that allows a business to not just stay competitive in a particular niche or vertical, but to stand out. Today the Internet Marketing Company, Lounge Lizard, shares 10 Tips for Better Instagram Engagement.
"There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." ~ Colin Powell.
Social media marketing success takes a combination of hard work, preparation and learning from mistakes either yours or someone else's. When it comes to Instagram a good marketing plan is built from the ground up with a solid foundation of basic concepts. Posts should be based in and around the business niche. A theme should be developed that matches your brand and then it should be applied consistently to each post. Businesses should strive to engage with users as this is a social platform which means commenting and interacting with people.
In addition to the basics, these 10 Tips can Increase Instagram Engagement:
1. Use a content calendar – While random photos and content that happen "in the moment" can be very effective, consistency is a key aspect of engagement on social platforms. Regular posts feed a hungry audience and that happens with planning. In addition, using a content calendar allows better planning not only for managing campaigns on multiple platforms but also allowing adequate time for both pre and post-production on photos and content.
2. Stay within a theme – A brand should develop a theme or style on Instagram and then utilize photos and content that fit within that theme cohesively. That way everything will flow together smoothly regardless of where someone jumps into the stream. Cohesiveness and consistency help build your brand, making you more easily identifiable.
3. Use a photo editor – If a business is serious about marketing on Instagram then the use of photo editing tools is a must. Images need to stand out on this platform and good editing tools will allow a business to improve any photo.
4. Proper use of hashtags – Hashtags, when used correctly, are a terrific way to accentuate social media posts. Proper hashtag use can lead to more views; therefore, they should be considered carefully. Branding terms, relevant and fun terms, and product terms should be used in the comments. Avoid making up terms that attempt to describe a post (#thatisnotthepurposeofhashtags) because nobody is ever going to search that hashtag and it is a waste of space.
5. Use analytics for hashtags – Hashtag analytical tools are available, and they provide insights as to what keywords and hashtags are the most engaging which can maximize hashtag performance.
6. Create interactions – An important key of marketing on any social media site is the social aspect. Along with engaging and responding to followers, posts should be created with a goal of creating interactions. Contest, product giveaways, business news, and product news posts are all promising ideas along with asking the audience a question to illicit a response. For news, posts should invite people to post questions they might have allowing the opportunity for a response.
7. Use photo tags – For product sellers approved on Instagram this is a must. By tagging products in your photos it allows click-through access to product pages. When you tag people in photos it then reflects the photo in their profile which will increase reach for posts, especially when the person tagged is notable and/or has a large following of their own.
8. Master stories – IG's "Stories" is a fantastic feature that should be incorporated into a marketing campaign. It is an effective way to demonstrate products, gather insights, and even collect data.
9. Work with influencers – Social media influencers are a powerful tool that can increase engagement and discussions about your brand. Influencers in and around a business niche should be followed and relationships built to increase reach and mentions.
10. Draw inspiration from competitors and top accounts – Keeping an eye on the competition is useful to see what they are doing, what works, and what doesn't for more effective content planning. Looking at top Instagram accounts is a great way to find new ideas and concepts that can be incorporated into your own feed.
Long Island SEO Company, Lounge Lizard, is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.
Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun(at)oungelizard.com
SOURCE Lounge Lizard Inc.
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST