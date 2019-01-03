Gartner Announces Data & Analytics Summit 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|January 3, 2019 10:16 AM EST
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):
What
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
When
March 18-21, 2019
Where
Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, Fla.
Details
Accelerating digitalization, driven by the dramatic surge in new technologies, has created a world of unprecedented disruption and increasing ambiguity. With ambiguity comes both uncertainty and risk, but also opportunity. At Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019, attendees will learn to overcome data and analytics complexity to make game-changing business decisions. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to data and analytics leaders.
Audience and Topics
The summit is expected to draw more than 3,000 professionals and feature more than 60 Gartner analysts and 150 research-driven sessions. The event’s audience will consist of chief data officers (CDOs) and chief analytics officers, senior IT and business leaders, as well as practitioners specializing in analytics and business intelligence, information management and master data management, and architecture.
The conference agenda features 8 comprehensive tracks taking a deep dive into a broad range of topics focused on the most pressing issues for data and analytics leaders today:
- Data Science and Machine Learning: Break Through the Hype
- Data-Centric Architecture: Build the Platform of the Future
- Innovation: Data and Analytics – The Way Ahead
- Leadership and Organization – Lead with Purpose
- Line of Business Analytics: Make it Relevant
- Pervasive Analytics: Drive the Value of Analytics
- Strategy and Business Outcomes: Resolve Ambiguity
- Trust and Governance: Anchor the Foundation
Keynote Speakers
- Gartner Opening Keynote: Lead With Purpose to Achieve Clarity in a World of Ambiguity – Gartner analysts Carlie Idoine, Donald Feinberg, Michael Moran and Valerie Logan
- Guest Keynote: Big Data: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Annie Duke, decision strategist, author and speaker
- Gartner Keynote: A Practical Approach to Present to the Board of Directors for Chief Data Officers (CDOs) – Tina Nunno, Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst
- Guest Keynote: Creating a Culture of Innovation – Jake Knapp, New York Times best-selling author
- Guest Keynote: Who Needs A Runway?! Take Off From Where You Are!!! – Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, Officer, former United States Marine Corps
Gartner CDO Circle
An exclusive program for chief data officers (CDOs) will also be offered during the Summit. The Gartner CDO Circle provides an opportunity to network and collaborate with peers and learn current trends and best practices facilitated by members of Gartner’s Office of the CDO. The Gartner CDO Circle features exclusive workshops, roundtables and networking opportunities as well as access to all programming in the main summit agenda.
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit attendees can request admission to the Gartner CDO Circle. All qualified registrants will be considered and will be granted confirmation based upon specific qualifications and space availability. The program has limited capacity to facilitate the interactive, collaborative content.
The Solution Showcase
The Solution Showcase at the event will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, face-to-face meetings, and fast-paced presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.
For complete event details, please visit the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 web site.
BI Bake-Off: Modern Analytics and BI
The goal of this educational session on Sunday, March 17, is to provide attendees an opportunity to see modern analytics and BI tools in action. Gartner VP Analyst Cindi Howson will facilitate this session.
Industry Forms
Five industry forums will be held during the conference to address the challenges and opportunities directly affecting those working in these fields. Each forum includes a dedicated session, workshop and analyst-user roundtable, along with an exclusive networking meal.
- Banking and Securities Forum
- Insurance Forum
- Healthcare Payers Forum
- Healthcare Provider Forum
- Government
Venue and Travel Details
Visit the summit’s website for complete venue and travel details.
Registration
Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Jennifer Garfinkel for details and to register: [email protected].
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.
To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.
