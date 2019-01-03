Bitcoin SV (BSV) Logo Unveiled for Rebirth of Original Bitcoin

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 10:20 AM EST
LONDON, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The bComm Association unveils an updated logo for Bitcoin SV (ticker: BSV), chosen from public voting after three Twitter polls in a new form of decentralized marketing. The BSV logo is revealed on the 10th anniversary of the Bitcoin genesis block, to mark Bitcoin SV as rebirth of the original Bitcoin. A modernized update of the cryptocurrency's classic logo, the new design reflects Bitcoin SV's roots, while leading a new era for Bitcoin to professionalize.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803908/Bitcoin_SV_Logo.jpg )
Emerging from the November 15, 2018 contentious hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, BSV is dedicated to preserve Bitcoin's original design. Named for the "Satoshi Vision" of Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin SV's mission is focused: restore the original Bitcoin protocol, keep it stable, and allow it to massively scale. Unlike paths chosen by Bitcoin Core (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCH/BAB), BSV's roadmap will achieve the world's new money used by billions of people, and the global public blockchain upon major enterprises can confidently build.
With modernized features, the new BSV logo conveys that Bitcoin is ready to grow up:
- The B symbol is cleaner and stands upright rather than tilted forward or backward.
- "Bitcoin SV" characters also stand upright.
- "Bitcoin" begins with a capital B, rather than lower case.
- "SV" appears in superscript - reflecting Satoshi Vision as the way forward, while keeping emphasis on the name Bitcoin.
- The design color uses "dragon gold", honouring the dragon logo of the Bitcoin SV full node implementation which birthed BSV.
This BSV logo was chosen after three Twitter polls of numerous design options developed by the bComm Association. The first-ever organization dedicated to bCommerce (Bitcoin commerce), the bComm Association brings together developers, merchants, exchanges, miners and other Bitcoin network participants. bComm Association supports Bitcoin SV as the only stable, scalable blockchain that can achieve a world of bCommerce.
nChain's Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the bComm Association, remarks:
"Today marks 10 years since the birth of the Bitcoin blockchain, and this date has more importance now than ever. After too many years of wasteful diversions from the Satoshi Vision, we can now finally celebrate Bitcoin's rebirth - unchained from experimental whims of developer teams who veered away from Satoshi's original plan. The new BSV logo represents this pivotal moment for Bitcoin to grow up. In the spirit of Satoshi Vision, we are especially thrilled that BSV supporters around the world chose this logo after multiple rounds of online polling in a new paradigm of decentralized marketing."
Though Bitcoin SV remains a decentralized cryptocurrency system, the bComm Association will now urge the global Bitcoin ecosystem to adopt this new logo for BSV.
Nguyen adds:
"The Bitcoin SV Node is now the reference implementation for the BSV protocol. To differentiate the full node implementation from the BSV cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin SV Node team at nChain intends to keep its dragon logo for the time being. Occupying the 5th position in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is the mightiest of the signs. It symbolizes leadership, ambition, good fortune, energy, and independence - perfect qualities for a reference implementation to lead Bitcoin to its destined world-changing future."
In just over one month since emerging as a separate chain and token, the Bitcoin SV ecosystem has quickly grown. More than 50 exchanges now list BSV. Numerous wallets have announced exclusive support for BSV - including the user-friendly and popular CashPay, Centbee, HandCash, hivr, and Pixel Wallet. Top Bitcoin applications Keyport TV, Money Button, Yours.org, and others have moved exclusively to BSV. And BSV even has a dedicated tokenisation protocol in Tokenized. For a more comprehensive list of Bitcoin SV services, applications, and developer tools, please visit https://bitcoinsv.io/services/.
For 2019, the bComm Association is dedicated to support technical efforts for massive on-chain scaling of the Bitcoin SV blockchain. BSV has already seen the world's largest blocks - 65 and 64MB - ever mined on a public blockchain. The bComm Association will work with the BCH Professional Stress Test team, nChain and others to further test the BSV blockchain's throughput capacity, and demonstrate Satoshi Vision is the correct roadmap to much bigger blocks and big enterprise use.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Please email Ed Pownall at [email protected]
SOURCE bComm Association
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST