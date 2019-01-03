ExaGrid, Provider of Intelligent Hyperconverged Storage for Backup, Reports Record Annual Revenue for 2018

|By Business Wire
ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced record revenue for the full year of 2018. ExaGrid’s revenue grew 20% in 2018 over 2017. The company is growing faster than the overall market and continues to grow its market share position. Demonstrating growing demand on the part of enterprise IT environments for a superior solution that’s also cost effective, ExaGrid added over 100 new customers in the 4th quarter of 2018
“ExaGrid had an excellent year in North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. “We are gaining momentum as our growth percentages demonstrate. In 2016, ExaGrid reported 12.2% growth; in 2017, 14.5%; and in 2018, 20%. The corporate goal is a growth rate of 25% in 2019 and 30% in 2020.” ExaGrid has continued to added global sales teams and now covers over 30 countries worldwide. The company will continue to expand its global reach with the goal of covering over 50 countries in 2020.
Andrews reports that customers in record numbers are turning to ExaGrid out of frustration with poor performance and excessive cost incurred when using disk behind backup applications with deduplication. Similar performance and cost complaints are heard from customers using inline deduplication products such as Dell EMC Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce. ”ExaGrid’s unique scale-out architecture with a landing zone and adaptive deduplication beats every solution on the market when it comes to backup performance, restore performance, cost up front, and cost over time. In addition, ExaGrid eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.”
For the year 2018, ExaGrid reports the following results:
-
Financials
- Achieved a record bookings and revenue year as well as a record number of six-figure new customer opportunities.
-
Worldwide expansion
- Relocated corporate offices and continued global expansion with addition of field sales teams in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Latin America.
-
Customer recognition / industry awards
- Customer survey yielded a Net Promoter Score of +73, considered to be “excellent” by Net Promoter standards.
- Voted “Product of the Year, Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery” by SVC Awards.
- Named “Company of the Year, Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery” in the 2018 Storries XVI Awards.
- Rated “Recommended Deduplicating Backup Appliance” in DCIG’s 2018 buyer’s guide.
-
Product development
- Began shipping the EX63000E that scales to a 2PB full backup in a single system with an ingest rate of over 400TB per hour and supports a replicated second site with storage of up to 4PB for disaster recovery and long-term retention, making it the largest and fastest system on the market.
-
Strategic alliances
- Increased its partnership with Veeam participating in well over 100 joint marketing campaigns and events in 2018.
- Announced a new strategic alliance with HYCU for purpose-built support of Nutanix environments using VMware or AHV hypervisors.
ExaGrid is the only provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup that overcomes the three compute challenges of backup storage with data deduplication. All backup storage and backup software vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but are impaired by sluggish ingest rates due to the fact that they perform data deduplication ‘inline.’ In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. Deduplication that is built into the backup software is far less aggressive, uses a larger amount of disk, and is much slower for backups and restores.
ExaGrid’s ingest is 3 times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. In addition, since each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings compute with capacity, the backup window remains fixed in length even as data grows. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups and restores, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed length backup window as data grows, and eliminates forklift upgrades as well as product obsolescence.
ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate high customer satisfaction with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
