Segway-Ninebot Furthers Its Mission to Own the Future of Short Distance Mobility at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Segway-Ninebot, a leading global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robotics, will further its position as a trailblazer in the future of mobility with the introduction of brand-new innovations in micro mobility at CES 2019. The company is truly focused on owning the burgeoning sub sector of the future of mobility: short distance transportation – namely “last mile transportation” solutions through innovative, eco-friendly transportation vehicles that are more intelligent, more networked, and more attuned to mobility needs advancing the cities of today and taking them into tomorrow. Learnings from current lines have spurred the next generation of innovation. Leveraging robotics, AI, and cloud-based technologies, Segway-Ninebot is building an ecosystem of micro-mobility products that will greatly shape the future of short-distance transportation and cities, while also giving consumers a diverse range of options that are fun and fit their lifestyles.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005445/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Already the market leader in scooter sharing, Segway-Ninebot will showcase their robust ecosystem of smart, entertaining, and functional products that will be available at retail this year including the Segway Drift W1 e-Skates and the Ninebot GoKart Kit. New product lines that will help urban dwellers and businesses effectively navigate and complete shorter city distances and tasks include the introduction of the Loomo Delivery, an innovation in delivery mobility and robotics, and the Shared Scooter Model Max, Powered by Segway, a next generation shared scooter featuring technological advancements based upon its in market learnings. Segway-Ninebot’s ecosystem of products will be on display at their booth at CES, Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, #26009.
Luke Gao, CEO of Segway-Ninebot said, “As we continue to expand our portfolio of products, it’s with an eye towards true innovation that will enable individuals to move around their cities in a greener, more efficient and time-saving way, while also providing businesses with solutions that help them deliver goods and services more speedily over short distances. The debut of the Loomo Delivery and new scooter will offer brand new options within the realm of last mile transportation, as cities continue to become more and more populated.”
While a core focus of Segway-Ninebot is “last mile solutions,” they also have a growing portfolio of mobility entertainment products. This includes the debut at retail in early 2019 of the Ninebot GoKart Kit and the Segway Drift W1, which raised more than 2 million dollars combined through highly successful Indiegogo campaigns in 2018. The Ninebot GoKart Kit is both an adult’s dream kart and a kid’s dream car. It is one of the most unique accessories Segway-Ninebot has ever released. By attaching your Ninebot S base to the kit you’re able to enjoy a fully functional go-kart, and to reach top speeds of up to 24km/h. With an adjustable frame length, three speed modes and a maximum user-weight-bearing of 100KG, both parents and kids will be able to enjoy the riding!
Meanwhile, the Segway Drift W1 are self-balancing e-Skates that are stylish, cool and fun to master; it will move you in a way that you haven’t ever experienced before. You can dance, do tricks or glide on the e-Skates—it is all up to you! It weighs less than 8lbs per single e-Skate, and you can easily carry it by holding the attached elastic band. The unique modern design and stylish ambient lights ensure that you will get noticed. Segway Drift W1 is made out of high-quality material and the structure is strengthened by a strong frame. The rubber bumpers at the front and rear prevent damage during impact. Segway Drift W1 us IPX6 Splash Proof and riding comfort is maximized by the slip resistant foot mat.
With advance research and development in smart AI technology, Segway-Ninebot created the Loomo Delivery, the company’s initial autonomous vehicle designed to revolutionize the short distance delivery industry for take-outs, parcels, and goods—and in doing so are helping shape the future of the short distance delivery workforce. The delivery service in the United States alone is a multibillion-dollar industry and Loomo Delivery is designed to provide a comprehensive autonomous delivery solution for office buildings, shopping malls, and other destinations. The Loomo Delivery brings to the delivery industry an innovation technology that makes the industry more cost and labor efficient, reliable, simplistic and fun. Fast, convenient and a fully automated transporter, Loomo Delivery safely navigates obstacles and crowded environments and is built with the quality, caliber and performance of Segway-Ninebot’s leading reputation in micro mobility quality and standard.
The Loomo Delivery has an easy to use Interactive Screen Interface, Cloud Management Center, allowing it to perform Cloud-based Service Dispatch, Real-Time Monitoring, Elevator Integration and a Real-Time Help Service. It also has an extremely low cost utilizing Proprietary 3D visual SLAM algorithms. The self-developed 3D VSLAM algorithm, which can be positioned using only a monocular camera, can detect up to centimeter-level position accuracy, and significantly reduces the cost of core hardware compared to traditional SLAM.
Segway-Ninebot has also been at the forefront of the urban scooter sharing movement, powering majority of scooter sharing operators. From its leadership position, Segway-Ninebot has earned unmatched knowledge and expertise in the space. To that end, this year the company will launch its next generation of shared scooter, the Shared Scooter Model Max, Powered by Segway, a top of the line vehicle designed to further fuel the electric scooter movement and its place at the center of last mile transportation.
The Shared Scooter Model Max, Powered by Segway, greatly improves the rider experience and safety. From their learnings being at the center of the growing scooter-sharing market, Segway-Ninebot began to develop a new generation of shared scooter: Model Max. Model Max was designed taking into consideration complex shared usage scenarios, consumer overuse of vehicles, operation models and maintenance costs. Their goal in creating the new scooter was to greatly improve reliability and weather resistance. The new generation of Model Max (Powered by Segway) shared scooter product platform will provide users with a more dependable and comfortable riding experience, and help operators significantly reduce operating and maintenance cost, in addition to lengthening the lifespan of the vehicle. At the same time, Segway-Ninebot is also more open to accept the customized needs of various operators to meet the different needs of users and customers in each market.
Segway-Ninebot will display all of their latest products at their CES booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, #26009. To download assets, please click on this link here.
About Segway-Ninebot
Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway is established in Bedford, NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot complete strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot comes into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com or http://www.ninebot.cn/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005445/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST