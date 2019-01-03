Identity Analytics Market Worth $1,093 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Identity Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Account Management, Customer Management, Fraud Detection, and GRC Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Identity Analytics Market size is projected to reach USD 1,093 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2018 to 2023.

Identity analytics is the next evolution of Identity, Governance, and Administration (IGA). Identity analytics solutions combine the power of big data and advanced analytics and help to detect identity-based risks across organization's IT infrastructures. The identity analytics market is expected to grow from USD 291 million in 2018 to USD 1,093 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during 2018-2023. The major factors driving the growth of the identity analytics market are increasing concerns about managing stringent industry regulations and compliances, rising number of identity-based risks across organizations, and increasing demand for mobility solutions.

The fraud detection application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

Fraud detection applications with applied analytics help detect fraudulent activities and the possibilities of fraud incidents happening in the future. Fraud detection is essential in enterprises to avoid incidents of fraud. Fraud authentication helps enterprises maintain the authenticity of transactions/information by blocking unauthorized access to information or identifying false inputs from users. Fraud detection and prevention is critical in several areas such as insurance claims, money laundering, electronic payments, bank account frauds, bank cards and check frauds, employee frauds, identity frauds and thefts, individual frauds, and investment, tax, and inheritance frauds. The market size of the fraud detection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the identity analytics market during the forecast period

The identity analytics market is segmented by component into solution and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. As the market for identity analytics solutions continues to grow, the market for services associated with identity analytics is also expanding. Services offered, whether managed or professional, allow enterprises to safeguard their users and devices from unauthenticated access. The market for identity analytics services is growing due to the increased demand among organizations to offer enhanced customer services and convenience for users. North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to dominate the identity analytics market in 2018

The global market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America, being a technologically advanced region, has the highest number of identity analytics vendors. The region has witnessed prominent implementation of identity analytics solutions across various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, and IT and telecom. As a result, the region is expected to be the largest market for identity analytics solutions. Moreover, several industry verticals in the APAC region are investing heavily in the adoption of identity analytics solutions to streamline their internal operations and minimize costs. The integration of advanced analytics with the traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions is changing the way businesses are conducted across varied industry verticals.

The report encompasses the different strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product developments adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors in the identity analytics market are Oracle (US), Verint Systems (US), LogRhythm (US), Quantum Secure (US), NetIQ (US), Hitachi ID Systems (Canada), SailPoint Technologies (US), Happiest Minds (India), Gurucul (US), Centrify (US), One Identity (US), Evidian (US), Brainwave GRC (France), ID Analytics (US), Nexis GmbH (Germany), Confluxsys (US), IDAX Software(UK), Okta (US), Novetta (US), Prolifics (US), NetOwl (US), Anomalix (US), Traxion (Netherlands), and ThreatMetrix (US).

