Frank Windsor Named President of Rinnai America Corporation

|
|January 3, 2019 10:51 AM EST
Rinnai America Corporation, the number one selling brand of tankless water heaters in North America, announced that Frank Windsor has been promoted to President of the Peachtree City, Georgia-based company.
Frank Windsor has been named President of Rinnai America Corporation. He was previously Chief Operating Officer of the organization. (Photo: Business Wire)
Windsor joined Rinnai as General Manager in 2014 and was later promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2016. During his time with Rinnai, Windsor has led major strategic initiatives including the start of the organization’s North American Manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia. The facility produced its first tankless water heater in April of 2018, making Rinnai America Corporation the first major tankless water heating brand to manufacture in the United States. He has also supported the organization’s vision for future growth by leading the expansion of the company’s Peachtree City headquarters, which opened in September of 2018. In 2019 the company will open a state-of-the-art training and innovation center at the headquarters that will be used to develop innovative products for the North American market. With the future in mind, Windsor also established an innovation department in 2018 that combines engineering and product management teams and is responsible for developing new product initiatives for existing and new markets.
“Rinnai has identified the North American market as a strategic growth vehicle for the global organization,” said Yuji Kondo, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Overseas Business Headquarters. “We have achieved significant milestones under Frank’s leadership and look forward to continuing to expand our presence in North America.”
Prior to joining Rinnai, Windsor spent 23 years with Kohler Company in various leadership positions leading up to Vice President of Sales Kitchen & Bath Americas.
“I am proud to be part of a thriving business that is investing in the growth of the North American Market,” said Windsor. “Our vision is ‘enhancing lives by changing the way water is heated.’ We have a talented team in place and are well positioned to continue to drive the growth of the water heating and space heating categories.”
About Rinnai
Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.1 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and the pursuit of comfortable lifestyles. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit rinnai.us.
