CORRECTING and REPLACING The NYSE Welcomes 2019 as the Global Leader in Listings

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 10:56 AM EST
In first bullet point of release the ticker symbol for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. should read: (NYSE:EQH) (instead of (NYSE: AXA))
The corrected release reads:
THE NYSE WELCOMES 2019 AS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN LISTINGS
Exchange extends leadership as premier venue for global capital raising and listings;
Each of the last 25 consecutive U.S. IPOs raising $1 billion or more listed on the NYSE;
Flawlessly executed the first NYSE Direct Floor Listing
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), extended its leadership as the premier venue for capital raising, finishing the year with $125 billion in proceeds raised from 356 transactions. In a year marked by elevated volatility in U.S. equity markets, NYSE issuers raised $30 billion in proceeds from 73 IPOs. The New York Stock Exchange was also the listing partner of choice for issuers seeking innovative ways to access the public markets without an IPO capital raise, including Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
As the home of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), NYSE Arca welcomed 179 ETFs in 2018, with $11.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), extending NYSE Arca’s leadership as the largest exchange for ETFs. NYSE Arca is now home to 71 percent of total listed ETFs, representing 80 percent of total ETF assets under management.
“The New York Stock Exchange again demonstrated the superiority and durability of its market model during a volatile year, proving there is no better way for companies to raise capital, maximize value delivered to shareholders and engage with a global community of leaders than as part of the NYSE,” said NYSE Group President, Stacey Cunningham. “Our track record speaks volumes, and we are honored to have played a role in supporting a diverse group of industry and technology entrepreneurs as their companies debuted on the public market, helping to change the world through innovation and job creation.”
With leadership across multiple sectors and regions, the NYSE maintained its top global exchange ranking last year, with industry leading performance in key areas:
- IPO Leadership: $30 billion in proceeds resulting from 73 IPOs, including distinguished consumer brands such as BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI). NYSE extended its streak of listing the last 25 consecutive U.S. IPOs raising $1 billion or more, including ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).
- Listing Innovation: Successfully executed the first ever NYSE Direct Floor Listing for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), establishing a novel and powerful new mechanism for companies to go public. Dell Technologies also chose an innovative path back to the public markets without an IPO - and this time on the NYSE.
- Technology Leadership: For another consecutive year, more technology proceeds were raised on the NYSE than any other U.S. exchange, bringing the tally to 75 percent of all U.S. tech proceeds raised since 2014. New NYSE listings in 2018 include Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), SmartSheet (NYSE:SMAR), SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE:SWI), Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), among many others.
-
International Listings: A total of 25 international IPOs during
the year, raising $10 billion in proceeds, including Tencent Music
Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from China, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
(NYSE: PAGS) from Brazil, and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Farfetch Ltd.
(NYSE:FTCH) from the United Kingdom (UK). The NYSE also listed 12
quotations for companies representing aggregate market capitalization
of $184 billion, including Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), Nutrien Ltd.
(NYSE:NTR) and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).
Rounding out the year, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) listed its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE in advance of the closing of its anticipated acquisition of NASDAQ-listed Shire. After the merger, the combined global biopharmaceutical company’s U.S. listing will be on the NYSE.
- Spin-offs & Carve-outs: Conducted 14 spin-offs, totaling $35 billion in market capitalization, including nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH), and four carve-out IPOs, including Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM), raising a total of $2.2 billion in proceeds.
- SPACs: Listed 12 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), raising a total of $4 billion in proceeds, including GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH), Far Point Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FPAC), Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) and Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC).
- Transfers: Welcomed new transfers including QIAGEN NV (NYSE:QGEN), Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), adding to the over $1.2 trillion in equity market capitalization represented by companies who have transferred their listings to the NYSE.
The NYSE remains the only global exchange to offer a market model that combines state-of-the-art technology with human judgment and accountability to provide superior market quality for our listed companies, particularly during times of volatility. During these times of market stress, NYSE-listed companies traded with 45 percent lower volatility compared to companies listed on other U.S. exchanges - reducing costs for their investors.
“Our mission remains the same today as it has for over two centuries: to help entrepreneurs and companies access capital to grow and expand their businesses and to provide opportunities for investors to participate in their success,” said NYSE Group Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Listings, John Tuttle. “We look forward to driving economic growth and helping more companies from around the world realize the benefits of joining the public markets so that they can access capital and achieve their goals at the NYSE.”
For more information on the New York Stock Exchange, click here.
About NYSE Group
NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider of data and listings services. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising, leading worldwide in IPOs, including technology IPOs. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit www.nyse.com/index.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statement in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2017.
ICE-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005146/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST