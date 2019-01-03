ARRIS Introduces The Ultimate Wi-Fi® 6 Mesh System

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUWANEE, Ga., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today introduced the world's most advanced solution for delivering Gigabit Wi-Fi performance to every device in every room: The SURFboard mAX™ Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System.
This revolutionary new system tackles the growing need for Gigabit and multi-Gigabit connectivity throughout the home. Today, 90% of consumers (and 96% of power users) believe that high-speed Internet is necessary for all rooms of the house*. The SURFboard mAX Pro System achieves Gigabit service and ubiquitous coverage by combining cutting edge technologies: Tri-band, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 4x4, and Mesh—to create a future-ready system for constant connectivity.
Tri-band: Faster on more devices
While today's mesh systems commonly use dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) technology, ARRIS designed the SURFboard mAX Pro System around tri-band to leverage additional frequency bands for more throughput with less interference. The addition of a third, 5GHz band not only supports a dedicated connection between the two routers in the system—it also enables more connected devices in a single router configuration—a nod to the power users with 30 or more connected devices*. By freeing up the first two bands to communicate exclusively with devices in the home, the tri-band system is up to 180% faster than a comparable dual-band one. And because the SURFboard mAX Pro System uses pure Wi-Fi 6 and 4x4 across all three of its bands, it's also up to 180% faster than tri-band devices that cut corners with lesser technology.
Wi-Fi 6: Future-ready whole-home coverage
The SURFboard mAX Pro System features the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with 400% faster speeds and 4x the range of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Specifically, it can achieve multi-Gigabit wireless speeds to handle today's 4K video streaming and gaming as well as tomorrow's 8K, high dynamic range, and virtual reality experiences. Using Wi-Fi 6, the SURFboard mAX Pro System also achieves a usable range of up to 6,000 sq. ft**--or up to 3,000 sq. ft** with a single SURFboard mAX Pro Router—to cover most multi-level homes. Finally, Wi-Fi 6 allows connected devices to use Wi-Fi up to 7x more efficiently, saving precious battery life on mobile phones, tablets and more.
4x4 & Mesh: Smart, simple, fast
The SURFboard mAX Pro System is the world's first tri-band router to feature four Wi-Fi 6 antennas (4x4) on each of its three bands, to achieve the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on every device, simultaneously. More antennas act like more lanes on a freeway to ease network traffic. Together with ARRIS's intelligent mesh technology, they enable a seamless network that actively and automatically directs every single device to the fastest possible connection. ARRIS's next-generation antenna technology is so advanced it doesn't require external antennas— leaving a clean, modern silhouette that compliments any environment.
"The SURFboard mAX Pro System is a showcase for the future of connectivity," said Evan Groat, SVP and GM of Consumer Products Group, ARRIS. "It is the answer to consumer demand for the fastest speeds throughout the entire home. Gigabit is becoming table stakes, and we've combined the best networking technology available to ensure that consumers can use all the speed they pay for, on every device, in every room, for years to come."
"ARRIS's continued foray into Wi-Fi 6 comes at an opportune time in the wireless market. Specifically, the growing number of connected devices in the home is creating a surge in network traffic and driving demand for more reliable and higher-capacity Wi-Fi," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst, ABI Research. "ABI Research expects Wi-Fi 6 to represent more than a third of residential Wi-Fi equipment by 2023. The early availability of Wi-Fi 6, mesh systems, like ARRIS's, presents a unique opportunity to reach a high-end market segment that is willing to pay a premium for better performance."
Product Highlights
- Quad-core 64-bit ARM processor @ 1.8 GHz
- Three 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 radios, each with a 1.5 GHz ARM processor, AX11000
- 4-port Gigabit Ethernet hub
- 2Gbps WAN link aggregation
- Backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
- SURFboard mAX Manager app
- Advanced AP and band steering
- Compatible with Alexa
- Sleek modern, design
- 9.5" x 5" (height x diameter)
Availability
SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System and SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router will be available in the first half of 2019.
ARRIS will demonstrate the SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System at CES in its private suite. For more information, visit www.surfboard.com
About ARRIS SURFboard
ARRIS SURFboard® products are your gateway to entertainment. They let you enjoy the latest entertainment, the world's fastest speeds, and the coolest new services throughout your home, and beyond. And they're available at your favorite retail store. For more information, visit www.surfboard.com.
About ARRIS
ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.
For the latest ARRIS news:
- Check out our blog: ARRIS EVERYWHERE
- Follow us on Twitter: @ARRIS
* According to the 2018 ARRIS Consumer Entertainment Index, which surveyed 20,000 consumers in 20 countries on their broadband and entertainment consumption. "Power Users" are defined as consumers with 21-30 connected devices in their homes. Stats referenced are from North America.
** The SURFboard mAX™ Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System includes two routers. Wi-Fi speeds listed are the maximum theoretical possible with the radio and antenna configuration. Speed and range improvement and battery consumption saving over Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) requires compatible Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) client devices. Results may vary depending on wireless network congestion, interference, client capabilities, and home construction and other environmental interference. The product is not intended for outdoor use, units must be set up and remain indoors.
ARRIS, the ARRIS logo, SURFboard and SURFboard mAX are trademarks of ARRIS International plc and/or its affiliates. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance® and Wi-Fi Certified is a certification mark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2019 ARRIS Enterprises LLC. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arris-introduces-the-ultimate-wi-fi-6-mesh-system-300772488.html
SOURCE ARRIS International plc
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST