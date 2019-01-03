CoEnterprise Announces Innovative New Features for Syncrofy, Allowing Users to Gain More Insight from Their Data

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoEnterprise, a B2B software and professional services company based in New York City, today announced they have enhanced their flagship supply chain visibility software, Syncrofy, by adding advanced dashboarding functionality, introducing the ability for users to cross-filter and drill down into their data to make quicker, more well-informed decisions.
Dashboard Cross-Filtering
Syncrofy's Dashboards enable users to view the health of their business, whether it's by viewing the flow of their transactions, analyzing their business partners, or reviewing financial data in an easy-to-read chart form. These dashboards provide actionable insights to business teams that drive better decision-making in real-time.
With Syncrofy's new cross-filtering functionality, users are able to explore and pinpoint their data across dashboard charts. For example, users can now click a Business Partner inside a dashboard widget to cross-filter the entire dashboard to provide business insights specific to that particular partner, providing users the ability to judge partner performance in a vendor scorecard. Cross-filtering also requires only a single click within dashboards to see this data.
Drill down Into Your Data
To complement cross-filtering, Syncrofy also now features a "drill down" filter that allows users to gain access to the underlying data within their dashboard, allowing them to dig deeper into their transactions and gain advanced understanding of their business.
For example, Syncrofy retail customers can easily monitor product availability and inventory by interactively drilling into category, supplier and store location, while manufacturing customers can analyze their entire supply chain to ensure that products are being shipped and delivered on time. This level of data monitoring and document correlation provides actionable advice for users, allowing them to prevent fines or chargebacks and stay on top of their business transactions.
"At CoEnterprise, we feel that business visibility should be more than just a pretty picture, and that solving functional business issues should be as easy as a single click," said Joe Mandato, Director of Software Engineering at CoEnterprise. "By providing these new features, we feel that Syncrofy adds more value to our customers by helping them obtain deeper insights into their data. Additionally, these changes simplify the entire process for the user—raising the bar for enterprise software to today's standards of consumer technology."
Both Fortune 10 companies and SMBs across various industries and verticals have used Syncrofy to gain a better understanding of their EDI data. These new Dashboarding functionalities are just some of the many updates to be made to the Syncrofy platform in 2019. Further improvements and large new features will be announced at a later date and will be found on display at this year's IBM Think, to be held in February at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.
About CoEnterprise
CoEnterprise is an award-winning B2B software and professional services company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2010, CoEnterprise delivers supply chain and business analytics solutions and services that transform how companies connect and do business. Syncrofy, CoEnterprise's industry-leading EDI visibility software, provides data-driven business insights to key team members without requiring any advanced technical knowledge, enabling customers to analyze, interpret and act on information faster and more effectively. For more information, please visit http://www.coenterprise.com.
SOURCE CoEnterprise
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST