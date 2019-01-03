Whirlpool Brand Revolutionizes Laundry Routines with the Latest in Connected Technology

|By PR Newswire

January 3, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sort, pretreat, pour, wash, transfer, dry, fold, put away. With all of the steps involved in the average family's laundry routine, taking out even a few small steps can allow caregivers saved time and energy to focus elsewhere. That's why Whirlpool is bringing an innovative approach to laundry routines in 2019, to help families keep moving without being tethered to their appliances. Through upcoming integrations with Wear OS by Google, to new personalized control from anywhere capabilities through the Google Assistant, Alexa-enabled devices, and the Whirlpool® app, Whirlpool® Smart Laundry appliances will preview new and unexpected features at CES® 2019 that simplify this seemingly endless task.
"At Whirlpool, we know laundry never stops. That's why we're dedicated to infuse our smart laundry appliances with leading-edge integrations and innovations that remove friction and get the job done smarter during every step of the laundry process," said Nelly Martínez Garza, laundry brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "We pride ourselves on staying ahead of smart home trends and are thrilled to share our latest technological laundry advancements at CES this year."
At CES® 2019, Whirlpool brand will showcase more intuitive and personalized laundry features than ever before across its smart washers and dryers, with leading-edge innovations including:*
- Enhanced Whirlpool® Laundry App: Whirlpool touts the latest in personalized laundry prep and control from anywhere through the new and improved Whirlpool® laundry app, launching in 2019 and providing seamless help on the go:
- Whirlpool's Stain Guide will let families quickly identify how to treat select stains on common fabric types, including spaghetti sauce or grass, providing a one-stop shop for laundry prep. Once the user inputs the stain and fabric type into the app, the stain guide will automatically send recommendations and suggested settings to the Whirlpool® Smart Laundry appliance to eliminate guesswork and get the desired outcome every time.
- Task Manager will modernize chore assignments by allowing families to manage laundry from anywhere, even when on-the-go. Through the Whirlpool® app, family members can assign cleaning tasks such as starting the washer or transferring clothes, which will be prompted on their smart mobile devices to keep laundry moving.
- With Download & Go Cycles, families can create and save up to 30 customized cycles, called "My Cycles," within the Whirlpool® app so they are pre-programmed for every load and any fabric type, including delicates, baby clothing and more.
- Simplified Voice Commands: Also debuting in 2019, Whirlpool will integrate the latest in simplified voice command capabilities with the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices on select Whirlpool smart laundry appliances.** As part of the software enhancements, users will no longer need to state the specific brand when requesting to complete an action through a compatible voice-enabled device, such as pausing or starting appliances, checking how much time remains on a cycle or even assigning washing settings such as delicates or brights.
- Expansion to Wear OS by Google: CES® will also mark Whirlpool brand's expansion in mobile watch connectivity. Beyond the upcoming Apple Watch integrations, 2019 will also see Whirlpool smart laundry appliances become compatible with Wear OS by Google, allowing Wear OS users the ease and convenience of remotely communicating with their laundry appliances while away from home.
In addition, the Whirlpool® app will continue to keep families informed through mobile device notifications and provide remote control capabilities from any smart device through Alert Notifications, eliminating the need to check in on laundry frequently. Whirlpool's Cycle Ratings feature also allows families to enter feedback at the end of each cycle. Whirlpool also continues its integration with Amazon Dash Replenishment, which can automatically reorder laundry supplies such as detergent when they are running low, so families can seamlessly replenish supplies before they ever run out.
Beyond the Whirlpool® app, select Whirlpool® Smart Laundry appliances also provide intuitive shortcuts on the device itself, such as the practical yet innovative Load & Go™ capability which allows select smart washers to hold up to 40 loads of detergent within the appliance.† This ingenious feature allows washers to automatically dispense the right amount of detergent based on the size of each load to give clothing precise fabric care with every wash.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's care-centric product innovations and to join the conversation, follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* WiFi & App required for connected features. Compatible connected appliance required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities
** Voice control availability may vary by region.
† Model WFW9620H. Based on an 8-lb load
Google and Android Wear are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Whirlpool Brand
For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-brand-revolutionizes-laundry-routines-with-the-latest-in-connected-technology-300772122.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
