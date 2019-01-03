Whirlpool Brand Re-Imagines the Future of Care with Upgrades to Smart Kitchen Appliances

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:06 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From identifying recipes, to buying groceries, to preparing dinner to cleaning up, the cooking process is ripe with opportunities and challenges. At CES® 2019, Whirlpool brand will showcase an enhanced line of 28 smart kitchen appliances that integrate leading-edge technology to seamlessly connect the cooking process. By connecting with the latest in Yummly's advanced digital kitchen platform, including Ingredient Recognition capabilities, to integrating new voice control capabilities with the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices, Whirlpool brand delivers top-of-the-line digital integrations that help families provide simplified and personalized care in the kitchen.
"Each year, Whirlpool brand reaffirms its place at the forefront of the digital kitchen revolution by providing purposeful innovations that fulfill real, every day needs," Jennifer Tayebi, communications brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "By staying ahead of smart home trends and working tirelessly to advance our current technologies, we have created a strong line of smart kitchen appliances that provide efficiency so that families can focus on the care that matters most."
As part of its smart kitchen ecosystem, Whirlpool brand offers innovative kitchen appliances including Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Ranges, Whirlpool® Smart Kitchen Wall Ovens, Whirlpool® Smart Microwaves and Whirlpool® Smart Dishwashers. Each Whirlpool brand smart kitchen appliance strategically leverages emerging tech to re-imagine families' time in the kitchen and provide users with intuitive cooking and cleaning solutions at every step of mealtime.
At CES 2019, Whirlpool brand will showcase the latest in its smart kitchen appliance innovations, including:*
- Integration with Yummly's Enhanced Digital Kitchen Platform: Whirlpool® smart ranges and wall ovens are integrated with Yummly's expanded state-of-the-art platform to help families whisk away obstacles to weekly meal planning through innovative new connected cooking features. Yummly's Ingredient Recognition technology - which detects select ingredients via machine learning and recommends recipes based on the detected ingredients, as well as a user's preferences and tastes - went live in December 2018 and now houses an extensive database of food images.**
- Launching in 2019, Yummly® Meal Planning will dish up weekly personalized meal plans based on users' dietary preferences, schedule, number of meals and number of servings, along with key inputs like ingredients on-hand, eating out for special occasions and the use of meal kits to limit the hassle of weekly meal prep.
- Simplified Voice Command Capabilities: To optimize on the growing trend of personal voice assistants in the kitchen, select Whirlpool smart appliances will soon be compatible with the latest in voice command technology, including:
- Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa: Coming in 2019, Whirlpool brand will showcase simplified command capabilities with the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices, no longer requiring users to state the specific brand or appliances names when requesting an action, such as "Hey, Google, preheat the oven to 325," or "Alexa, set the oven time to five minutes."
- Yummly® Voice: Coming in 2019, the Yummly® app will include integration of new voice capabilities, so that users no longer have to worry about getting their hands in the mix. Families will be able to interact with select recipes and move from step to step without having to touch a phone or tablet.
In addition, Whirlpool brand's smart kitchen appliances continue to provide remote control capabilities via the Whirlpool® app to help families keep chores moving. With any smartphone or tablet, families can easily control their Whirlpool® smart appliance from anywhere in the house, access personalized cooking and cleaning care features, send customized cooking instructions straight to their appliance or remotely adjust cook power and temperature to multitask during meal prep. Whirlpool® smart dishwashers also allow families to create and send customized cleaning cycles straight to their dishwasher to make clean up a breeze no matter how messy the meal.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's care-centric product innovations and to join the conversation, follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* WiFi, App, and compatible connected appliance required for connected features. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect and yummly.com. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities.
**Detection accuracy may vary based on conditions.
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Whirlpool Brand
For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
About Yummly
Yummly, founded by David Feller and Vadim Geshel in 2009, is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-brand-re-imagines-the-future-of-care-with-upgrades-to-smart-kitchen-appliances-300772074.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST