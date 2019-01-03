Puration, Inc. and Alternet Systems, Inc. Featured in New Cannabis CEO Roundtable Podcast

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:34 AM EST
BALTIMORE, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) are featured in a new Goldman Small Cap Research podcast interview, Cannabis CEO Roundtable, whereby both companies' CEOs provided a glimpse into how the recent passage of the Farm Bill into Federal Law will serve as a key business driver for the Hemp-based CBD market in 2019. The podcast was sponsored by USMJ (USOTC: USMJ). Importantly, the interview provides an overview of the major highlights of the new law, recent PURA and ALYI company events, and upcoming, company-specific milestones for 2019. To listen to the interview, along with reading associated disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.goldmanresearch.com/201901021228/Opportunity-Research/cannabis-ceo-roundtable.html.
Puration Interview Highlights
Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow it product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. As of October 2018, the Company spun off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business. Management projects sales could reach $3M this year and could potentially reach $5M.
With the removal of hemp from federal prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, the total U.S. hemp industry now looks to expand at a high rate of growth from 2018-2022. Hemp Business Journal estimates that the hemp-derived CBD market will grow from a $390 million-dollar market in 2018, to a $1.3 billion market by 2022, representing a 27.2% 5-year CAGR.
Alternet Systems Interview Highlights
Alternet is exploring an innovative approach to energy storage involving hemp which could prove to be a unique, value-proposition for the industry and a variety of verticals. Alternet's project to explore and develop hemp-based technologies for energy storage is one example of how much more far reaching legal hemp can go then just CBD extract.
About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.
Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.
This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published podcast interview with the management of Alternet Systems, Inc. and Puration, Inc. The information provided in the podcast interview is for information use only and may contain forward-looking statements along with statements of fact that may have been obtained from sources considered reliable. Thus, we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from comments in the interview by management of Puration, Inc. and Alternet Systems, Inc., some of which are referred to in authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.
Separate from the factual content of our report about podcast interview-featured companies, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Companies, their businesses, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Companies are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein and in the podcast interviews may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.
A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, podcast interview or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download or listen to the podcast interview or any of our research on Puration, Inc, Alternet Systems, Inc, or to view other sponsored research, please view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit http://www.goldmanresearch.com.
Goldman Small Cap Research was not compensated by the participating companies for this podcast interview. GSCR was compensated $2000 for a sponsorship of the interview by USMJ (OTC - USMJ). Separately, during 2018, GSCR was compensated by Puration, Inc. in the amount of $5500 for a research subscription service and a previous podcast interview. GSCR was also compensated by Alternet Systems, Inc. during 2018, in the amount of $5000 for a research subscription service.
About Puration, Inc. (OTC - PURA) Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow it product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. As of October 2018, the Company was set to spin off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business.
About Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC - ALYI) Alternet Systems is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products are released through the company's newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.
For more information, please visit: http://www.PurationInc.com
For more information, please visit: http://www.AlternetSystemsInc.com
Goldman Small Cap Research
Rob Goldman, Analyst
+1-410-609-7100
[email protected]
SOURCE Puration, Inc. & Alternet Systems, Inc.
