New Study Reveals Desperately Needed Solutions to Privacy Issues for Facebook, Consumers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:45 AM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from a professor in the Bryan School of Business and Economics identifies innovative identity management dimensions for social media companies, consumers, and even policymakers. Recently published in Decision Sciences' Fall 2018 edition ("The Identity Management Value Model: A Design Science Approach to assess Value Gaps in Social Media") this paper exposes an assessment mechanism for companies such as Facebook to know how well they are performing along dimensions' consumers care about. For instance, his research found the discovered value gaps for Facebook in the following areas:
- Maximize control = 41%
- Social media ethics = 40%
- Ensuring identity does not change = 39%
- User control of their impression = 33%
- User ability to define online identity = 29%
Overall value gap for Facebook was 36%
Dr. Gurpreet Dhillon, Professor and Head of the Department of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management at the Bryan School of Business at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, co-authored the paper on identity management and social media.
He believes that for Facebook, and other social media organizations, to be responsive to consumers, their leaders need to focus on the value gaps and build their internal strategies to address each one of these five issues.
While social media companies and consumers are most certainly interested in improving identity management, the findings in Dr. Dhillon's paper are useful to policymakers as well. His findings help improve identity management rather than having a negative impact, and how they provide a strategy for companies and consumers to perform better.
"Whenever there is a social media identity breach, lawmakers and authorities typically reprimand and begin penalizing companies. The strategic response of these companies should center around the five issues identified in our research. This issue of identity management isn't Facebook's problem or the consumer's problem; it's everybody's problem. Findings of our study help in ensuring that the social media companies are mindful of the value gaps and take remedial measures and also that consumers are aware of the critical identity management factors such that they can home in on the most critical aspects that concern them."
Dr. Dhillon has been a security researcher since 1992. His work focuses on the socio-technicality of protecting security and identity. He has used the method to identify these findings to study other problematic areas, e.g., cyberstalking, virtual assault. Dr. Dhillon is also an author of more than a dozen books published by MacMillan, Wiley, Prospect, and Springer, among others.
About the Bryan School of Business & Economics at UNCG
The Bryan School of Business and Economics at UNC Greensboro is one of the largest business schools in North Carolina, offering six undergraduate programs, six graduate programs, and four Ph.D. programs. The Bryan School holds dual accreditation in business and accounting from AACSB – a distinction held by only 1% of business schools in the world. The Bryan School produces the principled leaders and exceptional problem solvers that communities and organizations need. Learn more at bryan.uncg.edu.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 50 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 2,700+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master's and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Casey Fletcher
Bryan School of Business & Economics
336.256.0276 or [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-desperately-needed-solutions-to-privacy-issues-for-facebook-consumers-300772421.html
SOURCE Bryan School of Business and Economics
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST