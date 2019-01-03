Synamedia makes CES debut, offering pay-TV providers frictionless cloud migration strategies, new revenue opportunities

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 11:58 AM EST
LONDON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the largest independent video software provider, will bring its newest solutions to CES® 2019, illustrating how pay-TV providers can migrate to the cloud at their own pace, and seamlessly. The company also unveiled new security software that combats the rapid rise in account sharing between friends and families, turning it instead into a new revenue-generating opportunity for operators.
Synamedia is bringing to market effective solutions built to support customers wherever they are on their journey to deliver a blended broadcast and OTT multi-screen experience. Now an independent business, the company is committed to providing the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solutions. Synamedia was formerly Cisco's Service Provider Video Software Solutions business. Its enviable portfolio of over 200 pay-TV and media customers includes AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Disney, Liberty Global, Rogers, Sky, Verizon and Vodafone.
At the core of the Synamedia offerings is Foundation (formerly known as Evo), the pay-TV industry's most widely deployed platform across cable, satellite and IPTV. Additionally, Infinite allows blended broadcast-OTT services to be delivered from a cloud-based infrastructure. With a clearly defined migration roadmap, pay-TV customers using the Foundation hybrid broadcast platform can now deploy Infinite to embark on a smooth and measured transition to the cloud.
At CES 2019, Synamedia will showcase its leading technologies and latest offerings, including:
- Credentials Sharing Insight is a new offering within the video security portfolio. It uses AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify, monitor and analyze credentials sharing activity across consumer accounts. It allows operators to turn casual sharing into incremental revenue, as well as detect and apply enforcement procedures on fraudulent, for-profit credentials sharing accounts.
- Video Processing features Synamedia's patented low-latency ABR and Smart Rate Control that optimize IP video processing to match traditional broadcast quality, reliability and cost – currently major challenges for IP video streaming. Synamedia's ABR solution uses patented technology to optimize the perceived quality of live streams. It includes machine learning techniques to further adapt the encoding quality target to match content characteristics.
- Foundation which manages and monetizes in-home experiences on a broad range of broadcast and hybrid-IP set top boxes (STBs) and media gateways including Android TV. Deployed by 40+ pay-TV operators, it offers a smooth migration path to Infinite and the cloud. A prime example of the power of Foundation is a first-of-a-kind integration of the Netflix application on the OSN Network. This integration enables:
- Consumers to gain convenient access to OTT content via a single application;
- The OTT provider obtains access to the pay-TV service provider market and the existing billing/payment relationship between the customer and pay-TV provider;
- The pay-TV operator continues to bring value to consumers via a familiar application, and can generate additional revenues when new subscribers sign up for OTT via their platform.
- Infinite is a fully integrated cloud service platform for pay-TV operators to process, secure, distribute and monetize premium video experiences on all devices including those available via Foundation. Infinite enables operators to take advantage of the cloud economy and re-capture subscriber share of wallet by offering products, such as Cloud DVR, that leverage new business models and OTT partnerships. It is designed to help operators attract new customers, reconnect cord cutters, and increase the life-time value of a subscriber base. At CES, Synamedia will showcase a joint demo with Amazon Web Services, using Alexa technology integrated into Infinite in order to provide consumers with voice activated recommendations and content information.
"More and more of the consumer's share of the video wallet expands beyond traditional pay-TV, pointing operators to the enormous OTT opportunity. To protect and grow new revenue streams and boost their brand value, operators need to broaden and deepen existing subscriber engagement, and entice new audiences. To do so, the sometimes difficult first steps for many are to add integrated OTT services and avail offerings across all consumer devices, which can seem overwhelming. Our roadmap takes a step-by-step approach that makes it easy to extend operators' existing offerings and avoid any disruption to subscribers," said Yves Padrines, CEO of Synamedia.
Synamedia will be in Chambertin 1 on the ground floor of the Wynn hotel. Appointments can be booked here.
Synamedia's voice recommendation technology will also be shown in the Amazon booth, Venetian Ballrooms C-D.
About Synamedia
As an independent business, Synamedia is committed to providing the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Building on more than 30 years of expertise, the firm is the largest global provider of video solutions, trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, content owners and broadcasters. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds. Twitter: @synamediaSPVSS
For press and analyst queries, please contact:
Kelly Fitzgerald/Tracey Sheehy
Breakaway Communications
+1.917.731.5734 / +1.908.705.4596
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synamedia-makes-ces-debut-offering-pay-tv-providers-frictionless-cloud-migration-strategies-new-revenue-opportunities-300772549.html
SOURCE Synamedia
