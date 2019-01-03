China Online Gaming Market to 2024 Featuring Tencent, NetEase, Kingsoft, Changyou & Shanda

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 12:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "China Online Gaming Market, Number of Users, Category (Mobile, PC Online Client Games, Web), Market based on Age Group, Segments & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China online gaming market is expected to surpass US$ 75 Billion by the end of the year 2024.
China online gaming market is one of the biggest online gaming markets in the world, surpassing the United States and Japan. The user of China online gaming is anticipated to cross 700 Million by the end of the year 2024. According to this research analysis, PC Online (Client Games) market share is contracting and mobile game market share is expanding continuously. Tencent captured the lion's market share compared as compared to its competitors.
The rise in per capita income of Chinese online gamers has reinforced the China online gaming market to the great height. Due to convenient or well-developed payment systems, players would like to engage themselves in games and spend more money and time. The online mobile game is the largest revenue contributors in China online gaming Market. There are numerous new games like Knives Out and Love & Producer are expected to outperform. Increasing consumer's propensity to play online games and rising mobile games penetration are the major growth drivers of China online gaming market.
Mobile Online Games Dominates the Online Games Market in China
China mobile online games are continuously rising at a rapid pace and expected to outperform in the anticipated year. The report covers the market of Mobile Online Games, PC Online / Client Games, and Web Games.
Chinese Age Group of (19-25 Years) is highly Passionate about Online Gaming
Chinese youth (19-25) are spending more money on online games because they are considered to be the working for population and have high disposable income. The report covers following Age Bracket (Below 19 Years), Age Bracket (19 - 25 Years), Age Bracket 26+ 37
Large Client Games dominates the China Online Gaming Industry
Large client games are most popular in China online gaming industry because it played on PC's and Mobile both. The report covers the following segment markets: Large Client Games, Platform Games, Social Games and Other Games.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. China Online Gaming Market (2011 - 2024)
3. Market & Users Share - China Online Gaming (2011 - 2024)
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Users Share
3.3 Company Sales Share
3.4 China Online Gamers Share by Location
4. Category - China Online Game Market (2011 - 2024)
4.1 Mobile Online Games Market
4.2 PC Online / Client Games Market
4.3 Web Games Market
5. Age Group - China Online Gaming Market (2011 - 2024)
5.1 Age Bracket (Below 19 Years)
5.2 Age Bracket (19 - 25 Years)
5.3 Age Bracket 26+37
6. Segments - China Online Gaming Market (2013 - 2024)
6.1 Large Client Games
6.2 Platform Games
6.3 Social Games
6.4 Other Games
7. Number of Users - China Online Gaming (2010 - 2024)
7.1 Online Gaming Users
7.2 Mobile Online Games Users
7.3 PC Online Client's Games Users
8. Game Players Behavioral Features and Preferences
8.1 Mobile Game Players
8.1.1 Number of Years
8.1.2 Average Game Playing Duration
8.1.3 Payment for Mobile Games
8.1.4 Main Products of Mobile Games
8.1.5 Information Access and Download Channels
8.2 PC Client Game Players
8.2.1 Number of Years
8.2.2 Average Game Playing Duration
8.2.3 Payment for PC Online Games
8.2.4 Main Products of PC Online Games
8.2.5 Information Access and Download Channels
9. Regulatory Status on China Online Gaming Industry
9.1 Dual Approval Regime Remains Unchanged
9.2 Online Publishing Service License
9.3 No Foreign Investment
9.4 Prior Approval for Foreign Online Games
10. Government Initiatives to Promote China Online Gaming Industry
10.1 Development of Broadband Infrastructure and Broadband Connections
10.2 Ban on Foreign Online Games
10.3 Overseas Expansion of Online Games
11. Company Sales Analysis (2011 - 2024)
11.1 Tencent Online Games Sales
11.2 NetEase Online Games Sales
11.3 Kingsoft Online Games Sales
11.4 Changyou Online Games Sales
11.5 Shanda Online Games Sales
12. Growth Drivers
12.1 Increasing Consumers Propensity to Play Online Games
12.2 Increase in Mobile Games Penetration
13. Challenges
13.1 High Piracy Rate
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6br7vf/china_online?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-gaming-market-to-2024-featuring-tencent-netease-kingsoft-changyou--shanda-300772397.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST