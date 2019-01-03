Driveroo Inspector™ Turbo Charges Auto Repair Shops

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driveroo, the proactive auto care service platform, today introduced Driveroo Inspector™, a mobile application that enables auto repair shops to facilitate better communications with customers by quickly capturing data about the condition of a vehicle and identifying potential issues.

Up until now, most auto repair shops have relied on paper-based vehicle inspection forms that are difficult to read and share, and contain incomplete information with no photos. Auto service providers often have little insight into the specific vehicle they are looking at, leading in some cases to recommendations for unnecessary service, and in other cases, potentially missing things that could lead to serious safety and maintenance issues. Drivers, on the other hand, have had very little visibility into the rationale behind the recommendations made by auto service technicians, and therefore have developed a low level of confidence in the industry. According to a survey from AAA, two out of three US drivers do not trust auto repair shops because of overcharges, recommendations for unnecessary service, and poor past experience.

Driveroo Inspector solves this problem on both ends of the spectrum by using technology to offer a more effective way to service, inspect, and maintain vehicles. It provides the necessary insight for drivers and service shops to make better decisions. Using Driveroo's TurboGraphics technology, Driveroo Inspector facilitates the inspection through a series of images and multiple choice questions available on any smartphone or tablet. The technician simply taps on the TurboGraphics image of the item to be inspected, walks through a series of easy-to-answer questions, and adds relevant photos and voice-to-text comments. Repair recommendations are quickly communicated to the service advisor, and shared with the customer for review via text or email.

"At City Auto Supply (A Federated Group Distributor), we hold great pride in differentiating ourselves from the typical parts store/distributor as we are always on the lookout for new technologies that help drive more business to our service station and fleet repair customers," said City Auto Supply General Manager Shao Dyi. "By partnering with Driveroo, we have been able to identify the demand of parts on a customer-by-customer scenario and ensure that each of these customers have those parts readily available."

The typical car on the road in the U.S. is a record-high 11.5 years old. Older vehicles are simply lasting longer. The number of vehicles on the road that are over 25 years old (made in 1990 or earlier) is about 14 million, up from approximately 8 million in 2002. Meanwhile, the number of vehicles that are 16 to 24 years old is 44 million, up from 26 million in 2002, according to IHS. The prevalence of older cars on the road translates into more maintenance needs, and more opportunities for auto repair shops that utilize technology to diagnose potential issues.

Driveroo uses machine learning to determine the likelihood of specific maintenance issues, based on the type of car and its specific history. The company partners with a network of local BAR licensed, ASE-certified auto service shops to provide mechanical inspections and all necessary maintenance and repairs. Driveroo currently serves used car dealers, managers of short-haul delivery services and virtual fleets, car/ride sharing services, and other businesses that need to maintain multiple vehicles. The company provides a full range of services, available instantly on-demand, from pre-purchase inspections to fleet care services.

"Driveroo Inspector is the first mobile app designed specifically to help auto repair shops improve the inspection process," said Leo Sigal, CEO & Founder of Driveroo. "Generating a customer report complete with photos helps auto repair shops to gain customer confidence and build trust. Driveroo Inspector not only expedites the inspection, it often increases the average value of the repair order in the process."

About Driveroo

Driveroo is the 1st auto care service platform to provide predictive analysis of potential maintenance issues for each vehicle. The company uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to examine millions of data points about a specific car and others like it and determine the likelihood of specific maintenance issues, based on the type of car and its specific history. The Driveroo mobile app, in combination with partnerships with professional auto service providers, offers more visibility and convenience into the process of automotive care, maintenance, and inspections and can accurately predict potential service issues before they arise. Driveroo provides a full range of services, available instantly on-demand, from pre-purchase inspections to fleet care services. Driveroo is privately held and headquartered in Burlingame, CA. To request a free demo, please visit https://www.driveroo.com/shop-demo/.

SOURCE Driveroo