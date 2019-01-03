Regeneron Science Talent Search to Announce 300 U.S. High School Scholars

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 12:01 PM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
When:
12 p.m. EST, Jan. 9, 2019
What:
Three hundred high school seniors will be named scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition, founded and produced by Society for Science & the Public. Visit https://student.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts-2019-scholars at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 9 to see the full list of scholars, who were selected from an applicant pool of nearly 2,000 students. The scholars hail from 184 American and international high schools in 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and two countries abroad. Each of the 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000.
In 2017, Regeneron became the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. As part of its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually to better reward the best and brightest young minds. Founded and led by Science Talent Search alumni, Regeneron recognizes and prioritizes the need to inspire more young people to engage in science.
Who:
The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,964 applications, which were received from 601 high schools in 48 states, two U.S. territories and eligible students living in seven other countries. The scholars were selected based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists. This year, research projects cover topics from bioengineering to environmental science to physics.
Next Steps:
On Jan. 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. Finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from March 7-13, when they will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron. The Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are engaged in trailblazing scientific research that addresses some of our most urgent global challenges. While in Washington, D.C., the finalists will undergo a rigorous judging process, interact with leading scientists, display their research for the public and meet with members of Congress. Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala award ceremony at the National Building Museum on March 12.
Quotes:
"Regeneron congratulates this year's Science Talent Search scholars, who have applied deep curiosity and rigorous research skills to the important scientific questions of today," said Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. "These students are the future leaders of tomorrow and are using innovative thinking to improve our world. We hope their achievements will inspire other young people to engage with STEM."
"These amazing young people have demonstrated an exceptional degree of hard work and passion for discovery. We are inspired by their brilliant thinking, and look forward to continue supporting them in their scientific endeavors," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "We are thrilled to partner with Regeneron to celebrate this year's Science Talent Search scholars."
More Info:
The Regeneron Science Talent Search is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Founded and produced by Society for Science & the Public, the Science Talent Search has been developing the nation's young scientific talent and fostering future innovators for more than 75 years.
Science Talent Search alumni have gone on to have world-changing careers in science and earn more than 100 of the most esteemed science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 42 National Academy of Sciences Members, 19 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 13 National Medals of Science and 5 Breakthrough Prize Winners.
Guided by the belief that scientific advances are key to solving global challenges, Society for Science & the Public founded the Science Talent Search in 1942, providing a national stage for the country's best and brightest young scientists to present original research to nationally recognized, professional scientists.
For Regeneron Science Talent Search news, visit https://student.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts, and follow us on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).
Media
Contacts:
Alex Bowie, Regeneron
202-213-1643, [email protected]
Gayle Kansagor, Society for Science & the Public
202-872-5103, [email protected]
Teresa Balistreri, Edelman
212-704-4491, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-science-talent-search-to-announce-300-us-high-school-scholars-300772542.html
SOURCE Society for Science & the Public
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST