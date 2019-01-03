Digital Domain Incubates Iconic Engine To Focus On XR Space

|By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Domain, one of the world's most innovative creators of visual effects content and immersive reality experiences, today announced the formation of a new partner company—Iconic Engine—to target the extended reality (XR) content market. With the increasing availability of AR-capable devices and standalone VR headsets, Iconic Engine will lead the charge in further developing, growing and harnessing the ever-evolving possibilities that XR brings. Digital Domain executive Amit Chopra will spearhead the new company, alongside other key XR executives.
Iconic Engine will initially focus on XR ecosystems for telecom and cable operators, broadcasters and publishers, supporting them with its proprietary XR streaming technology, 360 live broadcast, XR VOD and interactive content development. This initiative will quickly expand into broader businesses targeted for XR, including LBE. Iconic Engine and Digital Domain will work closely as strategic partners, by which Iconic Engine leads and provides XR solutions for its clients to support them in their XR initiatives and Digital Domain provides high-end post-production, visual effects and animation services.
"It is an exciting time to launch Iconic Engine, as demand for impactful content coupled with XR solutions is intensifying globally. The time is now to double down on our efforts to develop technology for XR," said Chopra. "We are grateful for the support of our global partners and are already working on a wide mix of projects that are ideally suited for our well-honed areas of expertise."
Digital Domain will continue to grow and invest in its rich legacy of producing high-end premium content for feature films, episodics, advertising and game cinematics. Digital Domain's groundbreaking visual effects have appeared in many commercials by world-renowned directors and brands. Blockbuster film titles such as "Titanic," "Transformers," "Ready Player One" and "Avengers: Infinity War" are the foundation of the artist and technical DNA that defines Digital Domain. The studio will continue its emphasis on developing virtual human technology, as seen in the character "Thanos" in "Avengers: Infinity War" and famed entertainer "Teresa Teng" who continues to pack concert venues in China. Globally, the Digital Domain studio continues to expand its commitment to VR, by acquiring leading global VR and Windows Mixed Reality company, 3Glasses, and building out brick and mortar VR theaters in China, DD Space.
"Digital Domain is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in VFX and virtual humans. Iconic Engine will refocus energy on a new XR business model that we believe in while allowing Digital Domain to concentrate on our core business of world-class visual effects, post-production and animation," said Daniel Seah, CEO, Digital Domain.
About Digital Domain
Digital Domain creates transportive experiences that entertain, inform and inspire. Throughout the last quarter of a century, the studio has grown to lead the visual effects industry, expanding globally into digital humans, virtual production, previsualization and virtual reality, and adding commercials, game cinematics and episodics to the robust film roster. Digital Domain's rich legacy consists of hundreds of blockbuster feature films for every major studio and thousands of commercials, music videos, game cinematics and digital content by world-renowned directors and brands.
A creative force in visual effects and premium content, Digital Domain and its predecessor entities have brought artistry and technology to films including "Titanic," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and blockbusters "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Ready Player One." Staff artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Academy Awards, Clios, BAFTA awards and Cannes Lions.
Digital Domain has successfully become the first independent visual effects studio to enter Greater China. In 2017, Digital Domain launched in Hyderabad. In 2018, Digital Domain acquired one of China's VR hardware equipment pioneers and leaders - VR Technology Holdings Ltd, Shenzhen ("3Glasses").
Digital Domain has locations in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 547).
www.digitaldomain.com
About Iconic Engine
Iconic Engine is a leading provider of an end-to-end XR solution, implementing a complete workflow to power and serve the global XR industry. The company's mission is to lead the next generation of interactive and immersive content development and its distribution. Iconic Engine provides and supports clients with a complete solution for:
- Location Based Entertainment (LBE) content and technology solution
- Cloud-based, multi-tenant streaming technology
- Content distribution marketplace
- XR live broadcast production services
- Immersive and interactive content development
By leveraging Digital Domain's 25 years of experience and legacy, combined with over $100 million in XR related investments, Iconic Engine strives to power and support clients XR and 5G strategies and initiatives well into the future.
Iconic Engine - Igniting the Future of Entertainment
www.iconicengine.com
