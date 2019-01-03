Holding Keys To Unlock The Future, GIGABYTE Is Ready To Upgrade Your Life at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, one of the world’s leaders in computer technology, wants to extend an invitation to welcome everyone to explore the next smart digital evolution at the most iconic tech trade show on the planet, CES at Las Vegas, this January 2019.
At the forefront of innovation, GIGABYTE echoes CES’ hot topics to showcase key solutions for the intelligent generation. For the next evolution of 5G, AI, AIOT, cloud computing and other forward-looking technologies, GIGABYTE brings a wealth of innovative solutions including liquid cooling, cloud storage, AI training, face recognition, and AI-integrated laptops to help users seamlessly transition into the future.
CES Ready
The key to evolve smart technology lies in machines’ ability to store and analyze large amount of information therefore learning to make predictions or decisions and create valuable economic data. GIGABYTE will demonstrate how hardware infrastructure, coupled with software integration, can create the ideal system solutions that initiate smarter technologies.
Smarter future requires high density computing, and it often faces the challenge of heat dissipation. GIGABYTE wowed CES with a fully-submerged system that breaks the physical limitations of traditional air cooling system and effectively cools heat created by the hyper-processing computers to a sustained condition. This year GIGABYTE introduces the next generation of the Two-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling System, featuring a standardized proof of concept unit that is immediately available to purchase. Through continuous improvement, this new generation is able to provide double the amount of floating point operations performance and achieve even better PUE in an even more compact physical size, presents an enhanced solutions to the ever-increasing computation demands.
Another rising challenge of the future is how to securely and efficiently manage the stored data. VirtualStor Extreme is GIGABYTE’s decentralized storage cluster solution that, invented with software-defined storage vendor Bigtera, can simplify storage management using virtualized system architecture. It can integrate and manage existing storage systems (including the vast majority of storage types on the market such as SAN, NAS, Object, File) to provide unprecedented flexibility to allocate and use existing storage resources, allowing a smooth and smart digital transformation.
AI Ready
As people having greater expectations for smarter technologies, businesses’ demand for faster machine learning is also growing at an exponential rate. Considering there’s need for on-premises self-built AI infrastructure, GIGABYTE has partnered with ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) of Taiwan to develop a DNN (Deep Neural Network) workload-optimized appliance which can optimize batch operations through automatic parameter adjustments and better GPU memory utilization. By adopting a graphical interface and letting non-technical users to experiment freely, the DNN shreds significant time from trial and error, making it the perfect cross-discipline AI training program to transform businesses to the new intelligent generation.
AI is seeing a promising resurgence in recent years due to the significantly more powerful computational systems. GIGABYTE has brought several AI applications to CES as live demonstration of its convenience. A smart digital signage, which can display advertisements based on different attributes such as gender and age, is a glimpse of what personalized marketing without the invasion of privacy would be. GIGABYTE is also very proud to announce the world’s first AI high performance laptops during CES - the all new AERO 15. With Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, the laptop is able to determine users’ program patterns and allocate the best CPU and GPU wattage usage to empower the optimized performance at all times. The passive optimization experience will be a prime example of an AI-adaptive future that transforms digital to smart digital of the 5G era.
Future Awaits
The CES is the marquee tech event of the year, and the world is eager to know what the future holds. GIGABYTE is primed and ready to exhibit its smart solutions that will propel 5G technology advancement and vindicate its capability to "Upgrade Your Life". From January 8th to 11th GIGABYTE expects to share technology insights and explore future endeavors with innovators from around the globe at LVCC (Las Vegas Convention Center) South Hall 1.
