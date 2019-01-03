Clarivate Analytics Launches Advanced Predictive Analytics Solution to Help Accelerate Drug Development

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 12:47 PM EST
Innovative tool applies machine learning to improve drug pipeline forecasting by 25%
when compared to traditional benchmarking models
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics has launched an advanced predictive analytics tool, Cortellis Analytics – Drug Timeline and Success Rates (DTSR), part of the Cortellis suite of intelligence solutions for drug development and commercialization. Accurate drug pipeline forecasting is imperative for companies to effectively bring novel therapies to market, especially in today's hyper-competitive landscape. Cortellis Analytics – DTSR applies machine learning to forecast the timeline and probability of success for a drug, enabling continuous and dramatic improvements in pipeline forecasting and R&D investment decisions.
Pharmaceutical R&D spending outpaces that of nearly every other industry, yet returns have continually fallen over the past few years. Recent analysis from The Centre for Medicines Research (CMR) concluded that the probability of successfully moving a new drug candidate from Phase I to market was less than 10% across all therapy areas, with nearly one-third of R&D costs spent in Phase 3 alone. Additional analysis from CMR shows that the cost to bring a drug to market is approximately $3.2 billion, an all-time high. With the vast majority of these costs spent on drug targets that are never launched, it is more imperative than ever that ineffective drug targets are identified as failures faster so that investment may be shifted to more promising therapies.
Unlike traditional forecasting models that rely on standard benchmarks, fixed template-based algorithms and insufficient data inputs, the patent-pending Cortellis model takes a completely different approach to predicting success. In addition to using historic data from Cortellis, including 15 years of pharmaceutical intelligence spanning 70,000 drug programs and drug development trends analyses, the model looks at the target's upcoming trial milestones as well as the unique key traits that may impact success or failure to generate probabilities of success at each stage of development. When tested against standard industry benchmarking approaches, Cortellis Analytics – DTSR outperformed those by 25%, providing greater confidence to decision-makers.
"Current approaches to pipeline forecasting fall well short of meeting the industry's needs," says Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences, Clarivate Analytics. "The Cortellis Analytics tool applies an advanced statistical algorithm based on data science and machine learning to generate forecasts that are continuously updated based on the latest available data. Through this dynamic approach, researchers can more confidently – and efficiently – make critical decisions related to pipeline forecasting and portfolio planning throughout the development lifecycle."
Analysis is generated in a fraction of the time compared to manual forecasting methods. The tool's algorithm learns and refines drug pipeline forecasts on a daily basis as new data is made available. This allows companies to modify clinical research plans, refine portfolio strategies and better set R&D spend expectations. Users can also leverage outputs to track competitive assets against their own targets, model net present value (NPV), or create multi-target forecasting models that examine overall portfolio timelines.
About Cortellis
Cortellis gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data. This industry-leading solution curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle — from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. In 2017, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence.
To learn more, visit Clarivate.com/Cortellis.
About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com
Media Contact:
Jessica Stanek
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-analytics-launches-advanced-predictive-analytics-solution-to-help-accelerate-drug-development-300772583.html
SOURCE Clarivate Analytics
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST