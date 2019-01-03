Avnet Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 01:08 PM EST
Through a combination of unique hardware, software and cloud connectivity solutions, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) will bring Internet of Things (IoT) technology to life during CES 2019. The leading global technology solutions provider will introduce enhanced end-to-end IoT capabilities that accelerate the prototyping and development of IoT solutions for customers, provide artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, as well as preview a customized Raspberry Pi-powered device for applications that require strong end-to-end security. Avnet will also demonstrate the innovative Music: Not Impossible device, a wearable technology developed in partnership with Not Impossible Labs that enables both deaf and hearing fans to experience live music in a new way.
Avnet will showcase its IoT expertise throughout CES, Jan. 8-11, at Booth 2609, at Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Demonstrations of Music: Not Impossible will be available at the booth and also during Pepcom Digital Experience! on Monday, Jan. 7, at The Mirage.
“Customers developing IoT innovations need more than access to the right components. They need a smart, collaborative partner that can help them build a solid business case for IoT and then line up the resources, training and support to execute on it,” said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for Avnet. “Through our unique end-to-end ecosystem, we’re solving IoT development challenges for customers of all sizes and at every stage of the product lifecycle. Several of the partnerships we’ve created to provide value for our customers, from device to insight, will be on display at CES next week.”
Through the addition of new technologies that support secure IoT and AI at the edge, Avnet is able to help its customers focus on business outcomes by leveraging insights to understand data and how it impacts their organizations.
Avnet offers comprehensive technology solutions for the IoT marketplace, spanning products, services and broad community expertise and will demonstrate the following technology solutions during CES 2019:
- Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit – In an extension of its partnership with Microsoft, Avnet will introduce the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit to help product developers overcome the challenges of bringing IoT products to market. The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit features extensive connectivity and sensor options that help developers create highly secure OT and edge devices that quickly and easily connect to Microsoft Azure. Last spring, Microsoft named Avnet the lead partner for Microsoft Azure Sphere and the first to distribute the product. Azure Sphere is a solution for creating highly-secured, internet connected microcontroller-powered devices, and the new development kit supports rapid prototyping to accelerate IoT deployments.
- Avnet SmartEdge Agile – Avnet will introduce its SmartEdge Agile IoT device at CES, enabling AI and security at the edge. Built by Avnet, powered by the STM32 from ST Microelectronics, and integrated with Octonion’s Brainium AI software, the SmartEdge Agile platform is ideal for developing machine learning applications such as predictive maintenance and remote monitoring devices.
- Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway – Avnet will preview the Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway, a customized, Raspberry Pi-powered device designed for home and industrial automation applications that require strong end-to-end security.
- Music: Not Impossible – An exciting wearable technology, Music: Not Impossible transforms how the deaf community experiences live music by generating musical vibrations on the skin. Comprised of a lightweight vest, wrist bands and ankle bands featuring Vibrotextile™ technology, the product creates an immersive sensory experience for both deaf and hearing concert goers. The initiative is part of a multi-year partnership that combines Avnet’s product design and manufacturing expertise with Not Impossible Lab’s mission to provide greater access to technology for the sake of humanity.
- Developer Communities – With more than 1 million members, Avnet’s Hackster.io and element14 are homes to the largest online communities for entrepreneurs, makers and engineers in the world. These communities are at the forefront of IoT innovation and rapid prototyping. They enable and encourage members to share ideas, solve problems, learn from experts and teach each other.
- Educational Resource – The Avnet IoT Readiness Workshops provide practical, step-by-step guidance on how to bring IoT initiatives from idea to an action plan—in just two days. Taking place in eight cities this year, the Workshops offer presentations, discussions and exercises to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of IoT from both a business and technical readiness perspective, and also share best practices for integrating IoT into their digital transformation strategy.
For more information on Avnet’s IoT capabilities, please visit https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/us/solutions/iot/overview.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005616/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST