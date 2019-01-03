Joget accelerates its growth plan with the announcement of new CEO

|By Business Wire
The Board of Joget Research Inc. named Raveesh Dewan as Chief Executive Officer of Joget Inc. (Joget), effective November 1, 2018.
Raveesh brings in tremendous experience starting from launching a startup in his early days followed by consulting experience with large organizations and then leading technology transformation initiatives at various large organizations.
“Raveesh is a visionary and an energetic leader with passion for technology and ability to achieve outstanding business results by leveraging technology,” said Jack Hii, co-founder and VP Operations at Joget. “We are confident in Raveesh’s ability to scale and expand the company, taking it to the next level.”
Jack Hii also stated that “Joget is rapidly expanding its cloud footprint and will be a key area for Raveesh to focus on. He will also focus on establishing key strategic alliances in the industry that will support and fuel our growth. With increasing demand for digital transformation needs and process automation requirements we expect really good growth in 2019.”
“I feel honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization that is innovative, nimble and has strong technologists and co-founders and leaders like Julian, Hugo and Owen. They have been very successful in creating a community of more than 10,000 members, and working hard to bring new and innovative features in our next big release of Joget DX,” Raveesh said. “Joget has been constantly progressing and maturing on new features and built on principles that are critical from future perspective which makes it an outstanding product and is undoubtedly one of the best digital transformation platforms.”
Prior to joining Joget, Raveesh was a key member of CareFirst’s technology leadership, where he held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility during a 9+ year tenure, most recently as Sr. Director of Centers of Excellence for Technology. Raveesh has always been passionate about technology and also currently leads the Hyperledger Healthcare Payer Sub Group. Raveesh also serves as a Board Member on The Ingenuity Project, a non-profit organization serving Baltimore City to promote STEM growth in the community.
Joget will continue to strengthen and focus on innovation by creating products that facilitate and accelerate building business applications faster, while also bringing down the total cost of ownership with lower maintenance and ease of managing changes.
About Joget Inc.
Joget Inc, incorporated in 2014 in the USA, is the developer of the Joget platform. Joget is an open source no-code/low-code application platform for faster, simpler digital transformation. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications for customer management, operational excellence, business process management and administration. Every organization demands easy to build and adaptable applications, and Joget enables those application delivery goals with a low total cost of ownership.
Joget has been a pioneer in low-code platforms and has introduced innovative features such as automatic support for progressive web apps (PWA), integrated application performance management (APM) and TensorFlow AI integration. To learn more about Joget, visit our website at www.joget.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
