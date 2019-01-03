$16.9 Bn Laser Technology Market by Type, Revenue, Application, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 01:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Laser Technology Market by Type (Carbon Dioxide Laser, Fiber Laser, and Solid State Laser), Revenue (Laser Revenue and System Revenue), Application (Laser Processing and Optical Communications), End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall laser technology market was valued at USD 11.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16.91 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2018 to 2024.
Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation (LASER). A laser technology device produces a beam of light, which is coherent, monochromatic, and aligned. Laser technology offers various benefits - such as greater speed, higher accuracy, and lesser cost - over traditional methods, which are expanding this technology's application across various verticals.
Currently, the laser technology market is in the growth stage. The growth of the laser technology market is driven by factors such as huge demand from the healthcare vertical and enhanced performance over traditional materials processing techniques.
Laser technology provides various benefits over traditional materials processing, such as higher accuracy, lower labor cost, and lesser loss of material. For instance, laser displacement sensors can measure a larger area than capacitive or inductive distance sensors. The shift toward the production of nano and micro devices would further boost the growth of the laser technology market. Whereas, regulatory compliances could inhibit the market's growth; the requirement for low-cost solution is a major challenge for the market.
APAC held ~33% (largest share) of the laser technology market in 2017. The market in APAC was valued at USD 4.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2018 to 2024. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the laser technology market in APAC. Continuous demand for cost-effective and fast processing laser machine tools from semiconductor, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications verticals are expected to drive the growth of the laser technology market in APAC.
The laser technology market in North America was valued at USD 3.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2018 to 2024. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the laser technology market in North America. North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions and is a huge market for laser technology devices because of the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, and automotive manufacturers. North America is a pivotal region for the growth of laser technology in industrial, automotive, telecommunications, and semiconductor verticals.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Laser Technology Market
4.2 Laser Technology Market in APAC, By Country and End User
4.3 Laser Technology Market, By Revenue
4.4 Laser Technology Market, By Type
4.5 Laser Technology Market, By Application
4.6 Laser Technology Market, By End User
4.7 Laser Technology Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From Healthcare Vertical
5.2.1.2 Enhanced Performance of Lasers Over Traditional Material Processing Techniques
5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Production of Nano and Micro Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulatory Compliance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Laser Technology in Various Verticals for Quality Check
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Lasers for Optical Communications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement for Low-Cost Solutions
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Laser Technology Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CO2 Laser
6.2.1 Wide Range of Commercial, Industrial, and Military Applications Drives Demand for CO2 Laser
6.3 Fiber Laser
6.3.1 Features Such as High Output Power, Flexible Fiber Light, Compact Size, and High Optical Quality Drive Demand for Fiber Laser
6.4 Solid State Laser
6.4.1 Yag Laser
6.4.1.1 High Thermal Conductivity Makes Yag Laser Suitable for Several Applications
6.4.2 Semiconductor Laser
6.4.2.1 Semiconductor Laser is Compact, Making It Suitable for Several Applications
6.4.3 Thin Disk Laser
6.4.3.1 Ability to Generate High Peak Power in Picosecond Pulses Boosts This Types Demand
6.4.4 Ruby Laser
6.4.4.1 Applications Such as Pigmented Lesions, Hair, Tattoo Removal and Melasma Treatment Boost Its Demand
6.5 Other Laser
6.5.1 X-Ray Laser
6.5.1.1 Applications Such as in Dense Plasmas, X-Ray Microscopy, Medical Imaging, Aerospace & Defense, and Surface Research Boost Its Demand
6.5.2 Dye Laser
6.5.2.1 Several Applications in Healthcare Vertical Support Its Growing Demand
6.5.3 Excimer Laser
6.5.3.1 Ability of Excimer Laser to Generate Light Pulses of Various Wavelengths Drives Its Demand
6.5.4 Argon Laser
6.5.4.1 Ability to Generate Discrete Laser Lines Or Wavelengths Boosts Its Demand
6.5.5 Chemical Laser
6.5.5.1 Chemical Lasers Have Significant Applications in Aerospace & Defense
6.5.6 Helium-Neon Laser
6.5.6.1 Ability to Produce Various Wavelengths Boosts Its Demand
7 Laser Technology Market, By Revenue
7.1 Introduction
7.2 System Revenue
7.2.1 Applications in Several Verticals, Such as Industrial, Commercial, Automotive, and Medical, to Drive System Revenue
7.3 Laser Revenue
7.3.1 Revenue Generated From Sales of Several Types of Lasers Drives Laser Revenue Segment
8 Laser Technology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Laser Processing
8.2.1 Macro Processing
8.2.1.1 Cutting
8.2.1.1.1 Fusion Cutting
8.2.1.1.1.1 Metals and Fusible Materials Cutting Drives Demand for Laser for Fusion Cutting
8.2.1.1.2 Flame Cutting
8.2.1.1.2.1 Suitability for Cutting Flat Sheets, Mild Steel, and Plates With High Thickness Drives Demand for Laser for Flame Cutting
8.2.1.1.3 Sublimation Cutting
8.2.1.1.3.1 Ability to Cut Material With Low Melting Point Boosts Demand of Lasers for Sublimation Cutting
8.2.1.2 Drilling
8.2.1.2.1 Single Pulse Drilling
8.2.1.2.1.1 Ability to Drill Various Sizes in 3d Surface Materials Drives Demand for Lasers for Single Pulse Drilling
8.2.1.2.2 Percussion Drilling
8.2.1.2.2.1 Ability to Drill Shorter-Diameter Holes Boots Demand for Lasers for Percussion Drilling
8.2.1.2.3 Trepanning Drilling
8.2.1.2.3.1 Usage of Trepanning Drilling Where the Laser Beam Diameter is Much Smaller Than the Hole Diameter Drives Its Demand
8.2.1.2.4 Helical Drilling
8.2.1.2.4.1 Usage of Helical Drilling for Producing Large and Deep Holes Drives Its Demand
8.2.1.3 Welding
8.2.1.3.1 Benefits in Terms of High Processing Welding Speeds, Thin and Small Weld Seams, Low Thermal Distortion, and No Tool Distortion Drive Demand for Lasers for Welding
8.2.1.4 Marking and Engraving
8.2.1.4.1 Suitability for Several Applications, Such as Printing, Hot-Branding, and Laser Bonding, Boosts Demand for Laser for Marking and Engraving
8.2.2 Micro Processing
8.2.2.1 Major Applications of Laser Micro Processing Include Printed Circuit Board (Pcb) Layouts, Semiconductor Lithography, and Micromachining Parts
8.2.3 Advanced Processing
8.2.3.1 Use of Laser for Laser Deposition Technology Drives Demand for Advanced Processing
8.3 Optical Communications
8.3.1 Laser Technology Devices are Extensively Used as High-Speed Transmitters in Analog and Digital Fiber Networks
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Other Laser has Applications in Several Verticals, Including Commercial, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive
9 Laser Technology Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecommunications
9.2.1 Telecommunications Vertical Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2017
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Expanding Applications in Manufacturing Expected to Drive Growth of Industrial End-User Vertical
9.4 Semiconductor & Electronics
9.4.1 Memory
9.4.1.1 Light-Based Memory Chips Expected to Drive Demand for Lasers in Memory Chips
9.4.2 Microprocessors
9.4.2.1 Tiny Lasers Fabricated on Silicon Will Drive Demand for Lasers in Microprocessors
9.4.3 Integrated Circuit
9.4.3.1 Photonic Integrated Circuits to Boost Demand for Lasers in Integrated Circuits
9.5 Commercial
9.5.1 Smartcard Marking is A Major Commercial Application of Laser Technology
9.6 Aerospace & Defense
9.6.1 Aerospace Industry
9.6.1.1 Lasers Find Application in Aircraft Manufacturing for Cutting Engineered Parts
9.6.2 Missile Industry
9.6.2.1 Lasers are Used in Semi-Active Laser Homing Missile Technology
9.6.3 Space Industry
9.6.3.1 Ability to Travel in Space Without Any Corruption Drives Lasers Demand
9.6.4 Combat Vehicle Industry
9.6.4.1 Possible Additional Security Features Achievable Through Laser Drive Its Demand
9.6.5 Ammunition & Weapon Industry
9.6.5.1 Utilization in Laser Guns to Boost Its Demand
9.7 Automotive
9.7.1 Solid State Laser and Fiber Laser are Commonly Used in Automotive Vertical
9.8 Medical
9.8.1 Accuracy and Precision Achievable Through Laser Drive Its Demand in Medical End-User Vertical
9.9 Research
9.9.1 Spectroscopy, Atmospheric Remote Sensing, Seismology, and Atmospheric Physics are Some of Major Applications of Laser in Research End-User Vertical
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Tobacco, Glass, Wood, Retail, and Plastic End-User Verticals Comprise Others Segment
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking Analysis of Laser Technology Market Players
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements/Collaboration
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Mergers/Acquisitions
11.3.4 Product Launches
12 Company Profiles
- 600 Group
- Access Laser
- Bystronic Laser
- Coherent
- Corning Incorporated
- Epilog Laser
- EuRoLAser
- Focuslight Technologies
- Han's Laser Technology
- IPG Photonics
- Jenoptik
- Laserstar
- Lumentum
- Lumibird
- MKS Instruments
- Novanta
- Photonics Industries
- Prima Industrie
- Toptica Photonics
- Trumpf
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rrv6vd/16_9_bn_laser?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16-9-bn-laser-technology-market-by-type-revenue-application-end-user-geography---global-forecast-to-2024--300772449.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST