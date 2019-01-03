Global Automotive Software Market Forecast to 2025: Opportunities Data Monetization in Extended Automotive Ecosystem & OTA Software Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 02:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Software Market by Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period, from USD 18.7 billion in 2018 to USD 60.0 billion by 2025.
The growing number of connected cars and electronic content per vehicle and reinforcement of mandates by regulatory bodies for vehicle safety and comfort are driving the automotive software market. The technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles, truck-platooning, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) are expected to create opportunities for the automotive software market in the coming years. However, complexities in real-time control can restrain the growth of the automotive software market. Lack of benchmarks and standards in the software and analysis market and integration complexities can pose challenges for the automotive software market.
The automotive industry is at the cusp of technological evolution to develop self-driving smart cars in the future while connected cars have become the stepping stone for autonomous vehicles. The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity, electrification of functions, and digitalization.
This change in focus has created a huge opportunity for non-automotive industry players such as IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco to name a few. Also, from the demand side, the consumers are more inclined towards connected features such as navigation system, live traffic updates, and easy access of e-mails via the internet within their vehicle. To meet the demand and stay ahead in the competition, automakers are collaborating with software companies to provide various software services such as regular over-the-air (OTA) updates for security and remote diagnosis solutions.
The connectivity ecosystem of automotive includes various stakeholders such as insurers, cellular network providers, software providers, IT companies, and hardware and electronic devices providers. Hence, it is a dynamic ecosystem where every stakeholder (including software providers) monetizes the data generated from the connected car. The growing attraction of connected cars has compelled automotive companies to develop skills in web technology, chip design, and embedded systems, starting with smartphone integration. However, with the technological evolution of connected & autonomous vehicles, error-free application operation has become a major challenge. Thus, software has gained major focus in the automotive industry since the past few years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Software Market, 2018 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)
4.2 Automotive Software Market, By Region
4.3 Automotive Software Market, By Country
4.4 Automotive Software Market, By Application
4.5 Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Software Market, By Electric Vehicle
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Technology Overview
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Automotive Software Development
5.1.2.1 Requirements Analysis
5.1.2.2 System Design
5.1.2.3 Component Design
5.1.2.4 Implementation
5.1.2.5 Unit Testing
5.1.2.6 Integration Testing
5.1.2.7 System Testing
5.2 Automotive Software Consortiums
5.2.1 Autosar
5.2.1.1 Basic Software (BSW)
5.2.1.2 Autosar Runtime Environment (RTE)
5.2.1.3 Application Layer
5.2.2 Genivi Alliance
5.2.2.1 Major Benefits of Genivi Compliance Program
5.2.2.2 Genivi Compliant Software Platforms
5.2.3 International Standards for Automotive Software Quality
5.2.3.1 Systems and Software Engineering: Iso/Iec 12207
5.2.3.2 Automotive Spice: Iso/Iec 15504 and Iso/Iec 33001
5.2.3.3 Software Engineering-Product Quality: Iso/Iec 9126 and Iso/Iec 25010:2011
5.2.3.4 Functional Safety Road Vehicles: Iso 26262 and Iec 61508
5.3 Automotive Software: Trends
5.3.1 Consolidation of Ecu and Domain-Controller Functionality
5.3.2 Over-The-Air (Ota) Updates
5.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Automotive
5.3.4 Cybersecurity for In-Vehicle Software
5.3.5 Need for Software in Autonomous Driving
5.3.6 Changing Automotive Industry With Application Program Interface (API)
5.3.7 Use of Open Source Software (OSS) in Automotive
5.4 Regulatory Overview
5.5 Porter's Five Forces
5.5.1 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors: High
5.5.2 Threat of New Entrants: High
5.5.3 Threat of Substitutes: Low
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium
5.5.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
6 Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Connected Cars
6.2.1.2 Intervention of Innovative Technologies for Advanced User Interface
6.2.1.3 Increase in Electronic Applications in Vehicles
6.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms
6.2.2.2 Troubleshooting and Maintenance of Automotive Software
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Software is The Ultimate Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars
6.2.3.2 Data Monetization in Extended Automotive Ecosystem
6.2.3.3 Over-The-Air (Ota) Software Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Consolidation of Ecus
6.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Threats Due to Increasing Software Platforms in Vehicles
7 Automotive Software Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adas & Safety Systems
7.2.1 Software Market is Expected to Witness an Expansion Along With The Growth of Adas & Safety Systems
7.3 Body Control & Comfort Systems
7.3.1 Increasing Awareness About High Level of Comfort is Expected to Drive The Body Control & Comfort Systems Market
7.4 Powertrain Systems
7.4.1 Increasing Electronic Control of Vehicle Powertrain is Driving The Automotive Software Market
7.5 Infotainment Systems
7.5.1 Increasing Use of Infotainment Systems in Vehicles is Expected to Drive Automotive Software Market
7.6 Communication Systems
7.6.1 Increasing Electronic Architecture and In-Vehicle Communication Systems are Expected to Drive The Market for Automotive Software
7.7 Telematics Systems
7.7.1 Increasing Awareness of Road Safety, Driving Behavior, and Usage-Based Insurance (Ubi) are Expected to Drive The Market for Telematics Systems
8 Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Vehicles
8.2.1 A Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.1.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate The A Segment Passenger Vehicles Market
8.2.2 B Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.2.1 Europe to Dominate The B Segment Passenger Vehicles Market
8.2.3 C Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.3.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate The C Segment Passenger Vehicles Market
8.2.4 D Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.4.1 The Market for D Segment Passenger Vehicles Segment is Driven By Large Sales of D Segment in The Asia Pacific Region
8.2.5 E Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.5.1 Use of Modern Technologies in The European E Segment Passenger Vehicles is Expected to Drive The Automotive Software Market
8.2.6 F Segment: Passenger Vehicles
8.2.6.1 Improving Purchasing Power of People is Expected to Drive The F Segment Passenger Vehicles Market
8.3 Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America are Expected to Drive The Automotive Software Market
8.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.2.1 Improved Powertrain, Communication, and Safety System to Drive The Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market
9 Automotive Software Market, By Electric Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
9.2.1 Adoption of Strict Emissions Norms By The Governments of Various Countries is Expected to Drive The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market
9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.3.1 Increasing Electronic Content for The Operations of Hybrid Powertrain is Expected to Drive Automotive Software Market
9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.4.1 Increasing Sales of PHEVs are Expected to Have A Significant Impact on The Automotive Software Market
10 Automotive Software Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
11.3.1 New Product Developments
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/
12 Company Profiles
12.1 NXP
12.2 Robert Bosch
12.3 Renesas Electronics
12.4 Blackberry
12.5 Nvidia
12.6 Microsoft Corporation
12.7 Airbiquity
12.8 Elektrobit
12.9 Green Hills Software
12.10 Wind River System
12.11 Google
12.12 Vector Informatik
12.13 Apple
12.14 Rightware
12.15 Sigma Software Group
12.16 Luxoft
12.17 Autonet Mobile
12.18 Aimotive
12.19 Kpit Technologies
12.20 Saferide Technologies Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdbzhw/global_automotive?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-software-market-forecast-to-2025-opportunities-data-monetization-in-extended-automotive-ecosystem--ota-software-updates-to-reduce-vehicle-recalls-300772524.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST