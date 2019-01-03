Sword GRC Acquires Magique Galileo in Move That Will Deliver Industry Leading Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Solutions

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Sword GRC, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has acquired Magique Galileo. The move will enable Sword GRC to offer an expanded, industry-leading range of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) software and services.

Nick Scully, CEO of Sword GRC commented; “This acquisition is about enabling us to extend our GRC solution offering, move into new markets, provide greater value to our customers, and to create more opportunities for our employees.”

The new Sword GRC offering will combine solutions from Sword Active Risk, Sword Achiever and Magique Galileo. As well as cross-selling opportunities to both existing and new customers for all brands within the group, the acquisition of Magique Galileo, with its strength in sectors such as financial services and its market leading Audit solution, provides presence and paves the way for expansion into new markets.

Employees of the combined group will benefit from being part of a company with a more competitive and stable financial foundation and enjoy opportunities to learn new products and gain market knowledge. The expected cross fertilisation of new ideas and ways of working, together with sharing of development resources across the three brands will accelerate product enhancement, delivering value across the wider customer base.

Scully continued; “We are all very excited about the opportunities that the acquisition of Magique Galileo brings to the wider Sword GRC group going forward. The many new opportunities that will be opening up for staff across the three brands is already fueling an excitement and momentum of its own. As we look forward to 2019 and beyond, we have completed a major re-engineering our of core products to leverage the latest mobile and collaborative technology, we have developed new products including Sword Policy Manager and this acquisition moves us significantly to our corporate goal of providing the market-leading GRC solutions to all vertical sectors.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC brings together three market leading brands, Sword Active Risk, Sword Achiever and Magique Galileo to provide versatile, enterprise-grade solutions for the management of risk and compliance.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a range of solutions that support better business decisions through the management of risk.

Sword Active Risk provides the world’s first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the risk management software of choice for the world’s leading energy, infrastructure and defense organizations including the US Air Force, Bechtel, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, and Skanska.

Sword Achiever, helps organizations simplify and manage governance and compliance requirements. AchieverPlus provides a unified governance and compliance platform, that drives best practice and supports adherence to multiple areas of compliance management within a single integrated solution. Sword Policy Manager enables centralized control of written company policies to support awareness and adherence to regulations, ethics and code of conduct.

Magique Galileo provides a fully integrated audit management, work paper, action tracking and reporting solution which is tailored to suit the precise needs of an internal audit, investigations, compliance or other project oriented department. The system covers strategic and annual planning, including assurance mapping which ensures targeting of high risk areas whilst maintaining coverage and Intelligence gathering and processing.

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Asia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit: www.sword-activerisk.com

For more information about Sword Achiever please visit: www.sword-achiever.com/

For more information about Magique Galileo please visit: https://magiquegalileo.com/

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005648/en/