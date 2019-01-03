Gopher Resource Prepares to Capitalize on Battery Industry Growth, New Opportunities in Energy Storage

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 03:00 PM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gopher Resource, a national environmental solutions provider based in Eagan, MN, has announced the recent appointment of Brian Leen to President and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Mr. Leen held the same position with ADA Carbon Solutions, based in Colorado. He replaces Jeffrey Jacobsen who retired in October and remains on the company's board. Joining Mr. Leen on the executive leadership team is Eric Robinson in the newly created position of Senior Vice president and COO. Mr. Robinson is also joining Gopher Resource from ADA Carbon Solutions.
Jacobsen explained that in addition to Mr. Leen and Mr. Robinson's combined 55 years of experience in the specialty chemicals and materials industries, both men have extensive knowledge of Gopher Resource. They are on the company's board and were highly involved in the early 2018 acquisition of Gopher Resource by Energy Capital Partners, who also owned ADA Carbon Solutions.
"Brian is the right person to lead us during this very dynamic time in our industry. We're confident that his leadership style and knowledge of the energy industry, along with Eric's operational expertise, will take Gopher Resource to the next level of excellence. We'll continue to honor our long-standing commitment to providing customers with the best experience in our industry, through safe and environmentally focused recycling." Jacobsen said.
Mr. Leen expressed his enthusiasm for the company and its bright and exciting future: "The lead battery industry is in a time of great change and innovation. Battery manufacturers are working to enhance battery performance and protect the environment. Gopher Resource plays an incredibly important role ensuring that the end of life for these batteries are managed in a safe, clean and environmentally responsible way, while providing customers with the reliability, innovation and service that they need."
In his new role as Senior Vice President and COO, Robinson will focus on continual process improvement, quality control, and advancing overall safety and environmental standards.
About Brian Leen
Prior to joining Gopher Resource, Leen had been with ADA Carbon Solutions since 2010As President and Chief Executive Officer. He has over 25 years of experience in the specialty chemicals and materials business, largely with Sun Chemical Corporation. Leen holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from the University of Kentucky, and he is a graduate of the Executive Management Program from the University of Michigan.
About Eric Robinson
Eric Robinson has over 30 year of experience in operational, supply chain and marketing roles with companies such as HaloSource, FMC Corporation and Hexion. Prior to joining Gopher Resource as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2018, he held the same position with ADA Carbon Solutions. Eric holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Davis.
About Gopher Resource, LLC
Gopher Resource is a leading national environmental solutions provider whose core business is the safe recycling of lead batteries, followed by select household waste recycling. Through innovative facilities in Eagan, MN, and Tampa, FL, the company helps prevent over 26 million spent automotive, industrial and stationary batteries from going into landfills each year. Founded in 1946, Gopher Resource is owned by Energy Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in North America's energy infrastructure. For more information visit GopherResource.com.
SOURCE Gopher Resource
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST