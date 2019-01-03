Trinseo Plastics Grows its Support of Smart Home Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 03:01 PM EST
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced that its EMERGE™ Advanced Resins can be found in the Currant Smart Outlet, a smart home product manufactured by consumer electronics company Currant. With the smart outlet and a corresponding mobile app, consumers receive a breakdown of their power usage as well as personalized suggestions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help them reduce energy consumption.
Trinseo has been supplying EMERGE™ Advanced Resins for the application during the prototype stage and now in production. The materials can be seen throughout the application ranging from the outer housing to internal components.
Trinseo’s EMERGE™ Advanced Resins are specialty compounds that use Trinseo’s proprietary CALIBRE™ Polycarbonate Resins in their formulation. “This particular application shows the versatility of Trinseo’s CALIBRE™ Polycarbonate Resins as a base material,” said Tony Kam, TS&D technical development specialist at Trinseo’s Tsing Yi facility in Hong Kong. “The materials have all been designed to meet the specifications of each part or component, including design and weight requirements, UL safety standards, and aesthetics.”
Currant selected Trinseo for several reasons including for the company’s sample stock program, its ability to provide technical service support from prototype to mass production, and its ability to coordinate support seamlessly between North America and Asia Pacific.
Another reason for Currant’s choice was Trinseo’s color matching capability, including its ability to achieve an ultra-bright white. Trinseo’s color lab in Hsinchu, Taiwan as well as its newest color capabilities in Mussolente, Italy – resulting from its acquisition of Italian Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) manufacturer API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A. (API) – truly distinguish the company in the marketplace.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, footwear and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com
About Currant
Currant makes smart home products that help people save energy. Coupling the latest technology with advanced AI capabilities, Currant makes it easy to view, analyze, and understand electricity usage, empowering consumers to change wasteful patterns without sacrificing comfort or convenience. CEO Hasty Granbery founded Currant in 2015 after he discovered that his toaster used more energy each day when it was idle than when it was making toast, and wanted a way to easily see how everything else in his house was affecting his energy bill. For more information visit https://www.currant.com/.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005677/en/
