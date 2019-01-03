POPS! Diabetes Care Inc. Raises New Financing Round for Launch of POPS! one System

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 03:24 PM EST
POPS! Diabetes Care, developer of the POPS! one blood glucose monitoring system, today announced that the company closed on a new equity financing, led by 30Ventures and joined by other investors. The funding will be used for the company’s launch of its recently FDA-cleared POPS! one System.
“We are honored by the support and trust of investors to change diabetes management,” said Lonny Stormo, CEO of POPS! Diabetes care, "The POPS! team is excited to commercialize our solution and help people with diabetes own their life.”
POPS! one is designed to enable people with diabetes to successfully control their condition without their condition controlling them. More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and another 84 million have prediabetes, which often leads to diabetes within five years.1 POPS! offers a new approach to diabetes management – a virtual care solution that liberates people with diabetes through a positive user experience, encouraging sustained use and the opportunity to drive better outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
Ross, a user of the POPS! one System, lowered his A1C by almost a full point during the time he used the device. He said, “The POPS! one System made managing my diabetes a lot easier. The app helped by showing me live feedback and trends on how I was doing.”
“We recognized a big opportunity in POPS!, and are very excited to lead this financing and help drive the launch of the POPS! one System. It offers an elegant solution for millions trying to manage their diabetes efficiently, discretely, and effectively,” said George Arida, managing director of 30Ventures. “The opportunity to see better patient outcomes and make a real cost impact on the most expensive healthcare category in the US2 – these are two big value drivers that we believe make for a compelling story.”
About POPS! Diabetes Care
The POPS! one System is more than just a glucose monitoring system. It’s a digital health platform that is designed from a person’s point of view and not a diabetic’s point of view. No labels here. You are a person first and POPS! let’s you receive your feedback in a non-invasive and simple way through your phone versus someone watching over your shoulder. We want you to successfully manage your condition without your condition managing you. From the simple ‘POP’ you feel when you get a blood sample to popping in to look at your glucose trends, we are adding a Pop of Personality to diabetes management.
About 30Ventures
30Ventures is an early-stage healthcare and biotechnology venture capital firm focused on high-potential, capital-efficient companies raising post-seed rounds. These are the best of the Midwest's recently-seeded ventures, developing innovations that can impact human healthcare. Main focus areas of the fund are digital therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices/imaging, biotech tools, and water/chemistry technologies. 30Ventures' principals bring deep experience in commercializing innovation in these sectors and are committed to entrepreneurial success in the Midwest.
1 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017, published by the US Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf)
2 “Diabetes, heart disease, and back pain dominate US health care spending”, published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/diabetes-heart-disease-and-back-pain-dominate-us-health-care-spending)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005682/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST