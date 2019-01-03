Thrive Senior Living Launches Artificial Intelligence inside All Communities in 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 03:36 PM EST
Social engagement, reimagined. Thrive Senior Living is once again challenging norms and industry standards, today announcing plans to integrate conversational artificial intelligence across all of its communities in 2019. The industry disrupter has tapped Aiva Health, a Silicon Valley-based startup, to launch an integrated technology platform designed to transform the way residents interact and build relationships beyond the four walls of their rooms. The comprehensive and personalized system is the first of its kind in the industry to be fully integrated into the work flows of a community.
Aiva uses Google Home, Amazon Echo and smart speakers to not only engage and empower Thrive residents, but also to connect them more closely to their caregivers. The voice OS is built on a suite of enterprise applications – a mobile app for caregivers to manage help requests, a dashboard for performance reporting and a backend for controlling the voice assistants’ settings and interactions with other IoT smart devices such as TVs, lights and thermostats. When residents interact with the devices, they are able to speak with caregivers directly via simple mobile apps, and caregivers can respond in their own voices, routing specific requests to team members best-suited to fulfill them. The devices are also used for daily information such as checking the weather, knowledge searches and music, as well as informing residents about social events in the community, dining menus and calendar notifications.
“Thrive’s mission, first and foremost, is to build friendships and relationships with our residents – exceptional care is simply a given,” said Les Strech, President of Thrive. “Integrating technology into our communities is a basic, yet powerful way to help our residents feel more connected. It allows our team members to spend less time managing logistics and more time building relationships, ultimately improving quality of life for older adults. The innovators at Aiva have helped us uncover a way to harness powerful technology in an unprecedented way to make living easier – and our residents happier.”
The results of a seven-week pilot program in two Thrive Senior Living communities indicated that Thrive residents used the voice controls at twice the rate of average users for a variety of requests ranging from playing music to checking their social calendars to asking for help from caregivers. Participants reported that team members who used the technology arrived quicker and better informed. Socially, residents reported that they enjoyed the sense of companionship that Aiva provided.
“Over the last few years, in-home voice controlled technology in healthcare has risen in popularity at a rapid pace,” said Sumeet Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Aiva Health. “Voice assistants don’t just engage seniors in their residences, they also connect them with friends, family and neighbors through hands-free phone and video calls, alleviating loneliness and making life more fun and social. What Thrive Senior Living is doing is the first of its kind: no one else has built an integrated platform into the work flow of a community. We’re proud to support them in these efforts to one again forge new paths in this industry through the use of technology.”
For more information on the innovative efforts of Thrive Senior Living, please visit thrivesl.com. For more information on Aiva Health, please visit aivahealth.com.
About Thrive Senior Living:
Thrive Senior Living designs, develops and operates innovative independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Thrive strives to enrich lives and be faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to them by respecting and honoring older adults as valuable members of society. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive currently operates communities in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and the D.C. metro area. For more information, please visit thrivesl.com.
About Aiva Health:
Aiva partners with leading innovators and investors to improve healthcare one conversation at a time. Through investments from Google Assistant, Act One Ventures, Mucker Capital, Techstars and the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Powered by Techstars, Aiva helps at hospitals, physician offices, skilled nursing facilities, senior communities – and in the home, where many more people are choosing to age in place. For more information, please visit aivahealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005691/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST